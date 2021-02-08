Ten days after the return to classes in the City, from this Monday three testing centers will be enabled for teachers and non-teachers who work in Buenos Aires educational institutions.

They will be for staff at the initial, primary or secondary levels.

Where to go

The Rural (Commune 14), Palermo, which will run from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Sunday. The test can be done both in a pedestrian way with entrance from Av. Santa Fe 4201, and vehicular, with access from Av. Sarmiento 2704.

Usina del Arte (Commune 4), Agustín Caffarena 1, La Boca. Pedestrian testing, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Headquarters 7 (Av. Rivadavia 7202), Flores, which will do pedestrian testing from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday.

In La Rural de Palermo, one of the three teaching testing centers begins operating this Monday.

As reported by the Buenos Aires government, “the objective is to bring peace of mind to teachers and students’ families at the beginning of the 2021 school year, under strict health protocols.”

They added that the tests, in principle, will be carried out every 15 days voluntarily and they are “intended for teaching and non-teaching staff at the initial, primary or secondary level who work in both public and private institutions of the City.”

How to make an appointment

To reserve an appointment, you must enter the website of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education https://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/educacion/noticias/testeos-gratuitos-para-el-personal-docente-y-no-docente. There they will have to choose the day, time and place after completing personal information and the name of the school where they work.

The results of the test will be reported between 12 and 24 hours by mail or telephone communication or through the Boti chat (11 50500147). If it is positive, it will be informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the sanitary procedure to follow.

SC