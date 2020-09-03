No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Testing A rapid test similar to a pregnancy test may reveal a coronavirus in the arm, but why are rapid tests not widely used?

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 3, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Rapid but less accurate tests than the usual method could significantly increase testing and bring the epidemic under control.

Spit to the tube. Immerse a strip of paper in it and wait. After Tov, you will see if the paper changes color and you will know if you have a coronavirus infection or not.

Such a test, similar to a pregnancy test at home, would now be worth its weight in gold. Then, due to a small runny nose, there would be no need to queue at a sampling point where a professional wearing protective gear rubs the nasopharyngeal cavities with a stick.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Music The BBC reversed its decision with harsh criticism: Patriotic songs will still be sung at Proms' closing concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.