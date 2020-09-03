Testing A rapid test similar to a pregnancy test may reveal a coronavirus in the arm, but why are rapid tests not widely used?

Rapid but less accurate tests than the usual method could significantly increase testing and bring the epidemic under control.

Spit to the tube. Immerse a strip of paper in it and wait. After Tov, you will see if the paper changes color and you will know if you have a coronavirus infection or not.

Such a test, similar to a pregnancy test at home, would now be worth its weight in gold. Then, due to a small runny nose, there would be no need to queue at a sampling point where a professional wearing protective gear rubs the nasopharyngeal cavities with a stick.