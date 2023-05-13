The human being and time know that both are transitory. Hence the title of this poem. If it were called the days in the clouds, or the days in the heavens, I would lose that commitment that Ángel Almela has with his circumstances, the world and the times in which he has had to live, that we have had to live: famines, wars, diseases, injustices, false myths. Everything that the poet wants to make clear

#testimony #existence