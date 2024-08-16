The father of the Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal, Mounir Nasraoui, in a message on his Instagram account on Thursday, expressed his gratitude for the encouragement he has received and said he feels “better” after being stabbed on Wednesday and which forced him to be admitted to a hospital in Badalona.

More details have been revealed on Thursday and the Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a fourth person for his alleged involvement in the stabbing of Mounir Nasraoui, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday night in Mataró (Barcelona).

Like the other three people arrested on Wednesday night in connection with this incident, the fourth person arrested is in the Mossos d’Esqudra police station in Mataró awaiting judicial proceedings.

“Thank you all for your encouragement, I’m better now, a big hug to everyone,” Lamine Yamal’s father initially posted in a story on his Instagram account, before making a statement on a live Spanish TV show.

The testimony of the footballer’s father

Lamine Yamal and his father, Mounir Nasraoui Photo:AFP Share

“Thank God I’m much better, they just moved me up to the ward,” Mounir said on the programme El Chiringuto, adding that “I have to be calmer for the good of everyone, mine and my family. I have no other choice. You have to think that justice will do its job. That’s the most important thing. Everything has a solution.”

“I saw myself between life and death”added the footballer’s father and commented: “Of course I was afraid, like any human being.”

Now he hopes to turn the page as soon as possible: “I hope it comes out as soon as possible. Thank you all very much for your interest.”

Lamine Yamal Photo:EFE Share

Yamal made his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15 in April 2023 and became a key player for the Catalans last season. The Spaniard also played a very important role in the Spanish national team’s victory at the European Championship, which they won for the fourth time, and became the youngest player to play and score in the history of this competition.

Yamal’s father and grandmother still live in Rocafonda and the young player often celebrates goals by making a ‘304’ with his hands, which is the postcode of the neighbourhood. Mounir Nasraoui became famous during the Euro Cup for his activity on social media and in the media, frequently posting content supporting his son.

