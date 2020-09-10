He had a childhood and adolescence removed from the carelessness of different younger individuals of his age. From 10 to 18 years outdated, the one who calls himself Lucas grew up in Scientology, and in the present day needs to testify anonymously, for worry of reprisals. Within the early Nineteen Eighties, the 15-year-old boy was noticed by the sect hierarchy, who deemed him promising. So he was despatched to Denmark, to what he describes in the present day as a labor camp. “14 hours of labor a day, half an hour break for lunch, no consuming, no urination, no speaking, in two months I lose ten kilos, I really feel like a zombie , I really feel like each day I will die“, he confides in the present day.

“I already really feel responsible about accepting all of this for myself, and I’m collaborating with the plight of others too“, he explains. For the one who calls himself Lucas, an interior promise is made: to go away the sect on the age of 18. The mission is not going to be so easy: the highly effective world chief of the Church of Scientology chooses Lucas as Lieutenant. In California, Lucas then mentioned to have had entry to secret paperwork, indicating the process to be adopted, with regard to the therapy of the enemies of the sect: espionage, marketing campaign of false info, and even staged pictures to destroy the repute of some individuals.