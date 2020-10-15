More beds, more hires and salary increases. This is what hospital nursing staff are asking for, who will demonstrate on Thursday, October 15, throughout France. On the front line since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, they no longer count cases of professional exhaustion or burnout in their ranks. Of the 60,000 caregivers interviewed by the” National Order of NursesAt the beginning of October, two-thirds declared that their working conditions had deteriorated since the start of the crisis and 43% thought of leaving the profession within five years.

As winter approaches, the epidemic is not contained and most of the indicators are on the rise. The Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (APHP) also formalized the strengthening of the white plan in its establishments on October 8, due to the increase in the number of hospitalizations in intensive care and in anticipation of the peak of winter illnesses. .

However, since deconfinement, hospital staff have been trying to catch up with the care of other patients, putting the services to the maximum of their capacities. Three months after the Ségur de la santé, many hospital staff believe that the government’s responses are not up to the health challenge. On the eve of their mobilization, Thursday, October 15, five caregivers from the Ile-de-France region convey their resentment to Franceinfo.

Corinne Jac, 54, caregiver

“We all received a letter, at the Saint-Louis hospital, about ten days ago, announcing that the All Saints holidays are likely to be canceled. [Dans ce courrier daté du 2 octobre, l’APHP précise à ses salariés que les plafonds des comptes épargne temps ont été augmentés afin d’y déposer les jours de congés non pris et que les heures travaillées sur les congés de la Toussaint seront majorées de 50%.] I was surprised, because there was no announcement to strengthen the white plan at the time. This cancellation of holidays is mind-boggling, because there are agents who have not taken any since March.

I am confused by this government, which had the time to prepare for this second wave. Here in the emergency department we are all tired. There were the December strikes when we slept on site in the consultation rooms. Then during the confinement, it was a young woman who lent me her apartment for free near Île Saint-Louis.

“Today, I am drawing on my reserves, motivated by solidarity and team spirit, to hold out against this second wave.” Corinne Jac to franceinfo

If the public applauded us at 8 p.m. every evening for three months, the Health Segur brought us nothing. In September, we received 90 euros of salary increase, the other 90 euros will be paid in March 2021. The index point has not changed since 2010 and the government gives us 180 euros of increase when we had requested a revaluation of 300 euros. The accounts are not there! So with my colleagues today we wear a black armband as a sign of mourning because the hospital is dying. “

Sylvie Pecand, 57, nurse

“I am devastated. For two weeks, I have learned every day that one or two colleagues are leaving the service. I had tears in my eyes recently when I said goodbye to a colleague and friend. The working conditions are getting worse. degrade. What we experienced [la première vague] makes them leave.

“In my night substitute service, we are now only four instead of eleven. Saint-Louis Hospital has never known that. It’s catastrophic.” Sylvie Pecand to franceinfo

The beds continue to close for lack of staff. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, speaks of 4,000 nomadic beds to compensate for this lack. But how do we manage to open 4,000 beds on demand without staff? A doctor or an ICU nurse is not a snap. And it takes time to be operational. We are experiencing the uberization of our health system. In seven months of crisis, the measures that should have been taken upstream have not been taken. We had to anticipate!

We are going to be in even more difficulty than in March. I am also concerned about the influx of cancer patients. Many did not want to be treated for fear of Covid and are behind in the management of their pathology. There aren’t going to be enough of us, and we can’t clone ourselves to cure everyone. This is why today, I walk silently around the hospital to alert the population to our plight. “

Laurent Rubinstein, 30, nurse

“At the Robert-Debré hospital, management offers us to work overtime by coming to work on our leave. And as we no longer have ‘Covid reinforcement’ in the emergency room, I will come and work on my three weeks of leave. planned for November As in September, where I have already returned to reinforce the team for three nights during my two weeks off.

“Since March, I haven’t had a real break. With the white plan, we have to be reachable 24 hours a day and stay close to our workplace.” Laurent Rubinstein to franceinfo

Without these reinforcements, we are no longer 100% dedicated to Covid patients. We are going to treat everyone without having the time to take all the necessary precautions. I find it dangerous, because I wouldn’t want to be a vector of the virus for patients.

I love my job, but it is starting to get mentally and physically tiring. We no longer have the time to take care of people. We are turning into robots. I sleep less, I stress a lot more than before and I smoke more cigarettes. The hospital is sinking so I am mobilizing with my colleagues wearing a black tourniquet to prevent the bleeding. “

Stéphane Dauger, 51, doctor

“The general atmosphere is catastrophic. In my pediatric intensive care unit at Robert-Debré hospital, there is a glaring lack of motivation and willpower that I did not know. It is the first time that, as a department head, I have experienced such a loss of expertise and experience while we are in a protected niche, pediatric intensive care. We are having a hard time recruiting. VSis extremely worrying. We try to replace these departures with temporary workers and other inexperienced colleagues.

In addition, the mode of governance has not changed, the medical staff is still not involved in the reflection on strategies. All this contributes to the demotivation and loss of confidence of hospital staff. The government tells us that we are poorly organized. It’s quite annoying. It is an excuse not to finance our requests: not to close the beds, keep the staff and make a financial gesture.

“We are heading straight for the privatization of the public hospital. To tackle such an economic crisis with a weakened public hospital coupled with a health crisis is something serious in my opinion.” Stephane Dauger to franceinfo

Because it is to the public hospital that the most disadvantaged people come. Now is definitely not the time to save money. Today and tomorrow, we will continue to fight because we are entering a very difficult period. “

Maurice Raphaël, 60 years old, doctor

“I am not very optimistic for the future and I no longer want to endorse the daily trampling of our ethics. That is why I resigned two months ago. I am finishing at the end of the month after about thirty years spent at the APHP, including the last ten as head of the emergency department of the Bicêtre hospital, in the Kremlin-Bicêtre. We are about ten doctors to leave.

“I don’t want to be complicit in a mistreating system anymore.” Maurice Raphael to franceinfo

We currently have 100 closed beds throughout the hospital. Patients sometimes remain in the emergency room installed on stretchers for 24 hours, glued to each other in a corridor in total disregard of hygiene and safety rules. It is not normal. Nothing moves.

Personally, I received a Covid risk premium of 3 euros per month. It’s ridiculous. There is a flagrant lack of benevolence towards our professions. A country which sees that 40% of these nurses wish to leave the profession, it is quite worrying and it requires an urgent reform of the hospital system.

We accept to work in conditions which have deteriorated over the past ten years. Our activity has doubled with the same hospitalization rate. And this winter, the workload is going to be increased even more while we are understaffed. “