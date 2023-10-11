Of Vera Martinella

it is more frequent before the age of 40, fortunately, however, it has a very low mortality and more than 9 out of 10 patients manage to recover permanently. And to get back on the field. Warning signs not to be ignored

The latest announcement dates back to a few days ago: Achille Polonara, 31 year old basketball player with Virtus Segafredo Bologna, must stop to undergo surgery for testicular cancer. The list of young athletes who have had to face the same disease, however, is quite long.

How come? Because it is a neoplasm that mainly affects men under 40, there are hardly any cases in older people – he replies Sergio Bracarda, national president of the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO) —. The good news is that in the testicle It is currently one of the most treatable types of cancer And five-year survival stands at 94%. If it is discovered in the early stages the percentage rises up to 100% while in the more advanced forms the results in terms of recovery are 75-98%. This is also demonstrated by the stories of the numerous athletes who have spoken about the disease.

Cyclists and footballers returned to the field after treatment Starting with Lance Armstrong, who discovered he had testicular cancer in 1996, when he was 25 years old. After two years of illness and intense treatment (for metastases to the brain and lungs), in '98 the Texan cyclist was told by doctors that he had defeated the tumor. His body and strength are once again at his disposal: he immediately returns to the track and from 1999 to 2005 he achieves an epochal feat, winning seven consecutive Tours de France. In 2013 Francesco Acerbi, a footballer for Chievo and Milan, realized almost by chance that something was wrong: he was 24 years old and was undergoing emergency surgery. A few months later he returns to the field, but subsequent checks reveal a recurrence: another cycle of treatment and, finally, the definitive recovery arrives. then the turn of another cyclist, Ivan Basso, who, 27 years old, announced in July 2015 that he had to leave the Tour de France for treatment. Testicular cancer also stopped the attacker in 2022 28 year old Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmundwho has finished his treatment and has already returned to action in the Bundesliga at the beginning of 2023.

Looking at the sports news, it seems that the treatments leave very few consequences and allow them to recover quickly even at a competitive level… True, but not always – he clarifies Nicola Nicolaihead of Urology and Testicular Surgery at the National Cancer Institute (INT) in Milan -. Therapies can also have long-term effects which, in some cases, can also be important. However, those who recover from cancer (the majority of patients) return to their social, working and emotional lives with stronger motivations and can lead a life substantially the same as those who have not had the disease.

Testicular cancer treatments Confirmation comes from one study just published in the prestigious scientific journal Annals of Oncology

which analyzed the data of almost 500 patients treated between 1980 and 1994: 30 years later, the quality of life of many cured patients is practically the same as that of those who have never had cancer. For testicular cancer, traditional treatments (surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy), They are effective and guarantee excellent results even in advanced forms of disease. If the disease is identified in the initial phase and is limited to the testicle, surgery alone may be sufficient in the majority of patients – explains Nicolai -. In the most advanced formsInstead, it is necessary to use chemotherapy and more complex surgery. To further improve an already high percentage of recoveries (around 94%) there are ongoing studies, in particular on the use of new biomarkers for the early identification of disease recurrence.

Fertility can be preserved The testicle is an organ strongly associated with masculinity, the sexual sphere and obviously also with fertility. But the possibility of having children can and must be safeguarded, even for those who have had their organ removed and then received chemotherapy or radiotherapy – underlines Nicolai -. Since most patients are young It is essential that children receive all the necessary information before starting the treatment process to be able to have a normal life, from a hormonal point of view, and become fathers. It is necessary to include the patient in an adequate care path and establish which tests to carry out, with what timing, whether or not to involve the andrologist or other specialists. This includes a psychologist, who can provide invaluable support to help better manage the impact of the disease.

Despite being a relatively rare type of cancer, in Italy there are approximately 2 thousand new cases of testicular cancer every year, which however is the most frequent neoplasm in men under 40 years of age. So today, over 63 thousand compatriots live after having received the diagnosis.

What are the signs not to be overlooked? The symptoms, to be aware of and not to underestimate, include — he replies Giario Continational secretary SIUrO —: swelling of the testicle (typically in the form of a hard swelling), feeling of heaviness, dull pain in the lower abdomen or groin, pain or discomfort in the testicle. In males with a history of a delayed testicle, a non-serious anomaly that affects many children, testicular atrophy, previous testicular cancer or first-degree family members affected by the disease, self-examination indicated periodicallywhile an annual specialist urological visit is advisable for those who have an undescended testicle or who have true cryptorchidism (the failure of the testicle to descend into the scrotal sac).

In boys, any hard, indolent and progressively growing swelling of the testicle should suggest the presence of a tumor and not, as often happens, to the after-effects of an inflammation, perhaps linked to a slightly more violent hit than usual – concludes Conti -. Self-examination, as occurs for breast cancer in women, is essential for reach an early diagnosiswhich allows you to achieve the healing goal using less invasive treatments, with fewer side effects.