On December 12 they enabled the use of the changing rooms. Although in some businesses still there is confusion and there are clients who are not sure if they can use them, they already work. It happened 5 months after the reopening of the clothing and footwear businesses in the neighborhood stores and 2 months after the return of the shopping centers. They had been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But today people are no longer afraid of him. And for merchants sales increased.

“If they don’t try it, they don’t buy it“Says an employee of Rapsodia Girls from the Alto Palermo Shopping. And it refers to “preteens between 7 and 15 years old who know what they want but feel safer if they try it on, and mothers cannot buy for them – as they can with younger daughters – due to the changes in their bodies ”. And he adds: “Andthe fear of contagion was lost and this possibility of being tested, clearly, influenced that we raise the sales”.

And not only the youngest go through changes in their body for growth. Product of the quarantine, there were changes in size. According to an IPSOS Argentina survey in 30 countries, the country ranks fifth among the places where it gained the most weight during the pandemic. And third among those who gained the most kilos.

At male clothing item there’s also more sales because the fitting rooms were opened”According to a Brookskield employee at the mall. “They are not afraid to prove themselves because they are already accustomed to prevention protocols, such as the use of masks, alcohol gel, social distancing and the limited capacity of people in a closed space, which all places require, not just a clothing store ”, he explains.

In shopping malls and large shopping centers, fitting rooms work normally. Any change in neighborhood businesses, where there are restrictions and doubts.

“People love to try themselves and tourists are not the exception,” says an employee of La Martina. And he details that “even when the changing rooms were not enabled, people went to bathrooms and corridors.” In addition, he points out that what most often happens in the store are the “virtual” queues of customers who withdraw the products purchased via the web. During the pandemic, they noticed an exponential growth of online sale.

According to a report by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE), in 2020 164 million online purchase orders were made, a 84% more than the previous year. And of the total of 20,058,206 online store customers, 1,284,960 entered for the first time in 2020.

But people thank the testers are back, more if it is tights and bikinis, because when they had just been enabled, there were many who asked for change after buying online ”, says a Class Life employee. The same occurs in the case of underwear. In another business in the field, clients now test themselves “comfortably without fear of catching the virus.”

While the footwear It could be tested from the beginning, the hygiene protocol is just as demanding as the clothing. Either through the use of disposable socks, as in the case of Mishka, or by trying only the size that corresponds to one, without touching those that are on display, as in the case of Nike.

Recent studies showed that the coronavirus would not be spread by touching objects or clothing. But in shops there are still customers and sellers who prefer to limit the number of garments in the changing rooms.

One year after the start of the coronavirus quarantine, there are several studies that question the transmission of the virus through objects. So, it no longer seems so necessary to disinfect clothes, products and surfaces. For experts, the important thing is keep wearing chinstrap, keep your distance and wash your hands.

However, there are some clients and neighborhood shops who have doubts or directly do not use or do not allow the testers to enter.

“It has been more than a year that we do not allow to use the changing rooms for fear of contagion, but the neighborhood understands”Says Thelma, owner of ByThelma, a women’s clothing store in Barracas. “People are reassured that we take all the necessary hygiene measures. Yes, it happened to us that they made a lot of changes, but as long as all sizes are present, the customers who come always take their garment without problem, even the jeans ”, he explains.

However, “tweens, teens, compulsive shoppers and new people are the ones who complain about not being able to taste,” according to the salesperson. Therefore, they decided to open the changing rooms within a month, with a maximum of 2 garments per person.

“As of January, when there are few people or they are known customers, we let them try with 2 or 3 garments at most because it seriously affected sales ”, says Adela, owner of a women’s clothing business, also in Barracas. And note that “at the time of testing the pantsWe do notice that there is more fear of testing ”.

In another women’s clothing store, in Santa Fe and Sánchez de Bustamante, they have all open fitting rooms. “We clean with Lysoform after each use in addition to telling clients to use alcohol gel every time they want to touch a garment or shoe. ” However, when there is a greater movement of people, “we set a limit of garments to try and we ask customers to select what is essential for them, “says the employee of the place.

SC