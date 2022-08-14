What is the best washing machine for a family of five or more? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

It is smart to buy a washing machine with the correct filling weight for your situation. Washing with a full machine is the most efficient. For households of up to four people, a fill weight of 5 to 8 kilograms is usually sufficient. But in larger households it is better to go for at least 9 kg.

The Consumers’ Association tests washing machines for, among other things, washing clean, rinsing, spinning, energy and water consumption and speed. A total of about 170 washing machines have been tested that are reasonably to well available in the shops.

Among the 88 models tested in the washing machine category for larger households, a Miele model came out on top in the test. A washing machine from Siemens is the Best Buy.

NB: More washing machines came out as Best in the Test. Here we highlight the washing machine with the lowest price.

Best in Test: Miele WCG 670 WCS

This Miele washing machine washes very well. This applies to both cotton and synthetic laundry. It also spins synthetic laundry well. Cotton a little less, but still sufficient.

This Miele has energy class A. This means that it is economical with water and energy with the eco program (eco 40-60). But this Miele also uses less water and energy than average with normal cotton and synthetic programmes. That makes it a sustainable choice.

The washing machine has many extras. You can control the washing machine remotely via the Miele@home app. It has an automatic dosing system: TwinDos. You can also dose special detergents and fabric softener with capsules (CapDosing).

The cotton program lasts 2.5 hours. That’s relatively short. The synthetic wash program lasts about 2 hours. That’s a bit on the long side.

He also has some downsides. He’s not good at rinsing. He doesn’t rinse synthetics well, but cotton really badly. You can use extra water so that it rinses better, but then you will of course use more water. Furthermore, the door does not open far enough and the opening is also a bit tight. This makes filling and emptying a bit difficult. And it makes quite a bit of noise during centrifugation.

Best Buy: Siemens WM14UU00NL

The best value for money goes to this model from Siemens. It scores only slightly lower than the Miele, but it is a lot cheaper to purchase.

Just like the Miele, it washes perfectly clean, both cotton and synthetics. And it also does centrifugation very well.

The energy consumption of the machine is average. The same goes for speed. The Miele scores better on those points. The Siemens cotton cycle lasts over 3 hours and the synthetic cycle takes about 2.5 hours.

With the Siemens you also sacrifice something compared to the Miele on extras. It’s a simple model. It has no WiFi and only the most common washing programs.

The Siemens does a little better rinsing than the Miele, but still not very well. There are very few washing machines that are really good at rinsing anyway. In any case, the Siemens consumes more water and energy than the Miele.

Some of the disadvantages of the Siemens have already been mentioned. The programs last relatively long, especially the synthetic wash programme. And, like the Miele, it makes a lot of noise during the spin cycle.

