What is the best vacuum cleaner? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

The vacuum cleaner market is changing. Stick vacuums and robot vacuums are becoming increasingly popular. However, traditional corded vacuum cleaners are still the most sold. Rightly so, because they often clean well for a reasonable price.

The Consumers’ Association tests vacuum cleaners for, among other things, dirt and dust, ease of use, dust emissions, noise and energy consumption. A total of more than 280 vacuum cleaners have been tested that are currently reasonably to well available.

A Rowenta vacuum cleaner comes out as Best in the Test. An AEG model is the Best Buy.

NB.: More vacuum cleaners are coming as Best in Test. Here we highlight the vacuum cleaner with the lowest price.

Best in Test: Rowenta Silence Force RO7740EA

This Rowenta vacuum cleaner is particularly notable for its low energy consumption. He even scores a perfect 10 for that.

But it also sucks well, especially on hard floors. He also has little trouble with skirting boards and cracks. And it rides smoothly and lightly over the hard floor.

He has some cures on carpet. It picks up dust well, but leaves pet hair almost completely. It also drives a lot less smoothly on carpet.

It is easy to operate and clean. It makes relatively little noise during use. In addition, the vacuum cleaner emits almost no dust and is therefore suitable for people with a dust allergy.

However, the vacuum cleaner is a bit heavy and cumbersome. So it is difficult to suck the stairs. The suction tube can also be a bit too short for tall people.

Best Buy: AEG VX6-2-CR-A

This model from AEG has the best price-quality ratio. Strikingly, this vacuum, unlike the Rowenta, is very good at vacuuming pet hair from carpet.

It performs very well on carpet anyway. It is best to use the standard brush for regular vacuuming on carpet and for vacuuming crevices and baseboards. But for pet hair, the included turbo brush works very well. It sucks okay on hard floors, but that’s not its forte.

The AEG consumes considerably more energy than the Rowenta. In addition, it also makes more noise during use. It is, however, suitable for people with a dust allergy, because it emits virtually no dust.

The ease of use is a bit disappointing. It seems handy that you can click attachments on the tube, but they regularly fall off during vacuuming. And they get in the way if you want to suck on something.

In addition, the vacuum cleaner does not always move smoothly with you and you cannot operate the switch on the nozzle with your foot. And the cord is a bit on the short side with a range of less than 9 meters.

accountability

In this column we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers' Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers' Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store bought so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price currently known to the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.





