What is the best stick vacuum? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

A stick vacuum is ideal for chores in between. Just suck those breadcrumbs from under the kitchen table, for example. Or quickly remove the hair from your dog or cat before the visitors ring the bell.

Stick vacuums work on a battery, which usually doesn’t last long enough to vacuum your entire house. On the highest suction setting, the battery usually has had it after fifteen minutes. At a lower setting you can suck longer, but then the suction power is also a bit less. Still, most stick vacuums are pleasant to use, especially because they don’t have a cord.

The Consumers’ Association tests stick vacuum cleaners on, among other things, suction performance, ease of use, duration of use and noise. 111 stick vacuums have been tested and are currently available online.

Two stick vacuums are Best in the Test. We only describe the Samsung copy, which is the cheapest of the two. Another Samsung device is Best Buy.

Best in Test: Samsung Jet 70 Complete/VS15T7036R5

© Consumers’ Association



The Samsung Jet 70 Complete is the ideal vacuum cleaner for vacuuming carpets. It also works well on hard floors. And the handheld vacuum has excellent suction. A lot less good is the very short operating time. In the highest position, it lasts just 7 minutes on a full battery.

This stick vacuum is light at 2.5 kilos. That is why it is pleasant to use if you want to make the stairs dust-free. In addition, you can easily click the main nozzle onto the handheld vacuum. Also not wrong: the dust container is 1 litre, which is larger than average.

This Jet 70 Complete is a very pleasant vacuum cleaner, especially for a quick vacuum between operations on carpets. But because the battery – at full suction power – is empty within 7 minutes, you will not be able to make your entire house dust-free in one go. Of course, that also depends on the size of your home. It is – usually – better to choose a lower suction setting.

Best Buy: Samsung Jet 60 Turbo/VS15A6031R1/EN

This Jet 60 from Samsung scores slightly less than the Jet 70 from Samsung. But it is also a lot cheaper. It’s literally lightweight, as it weighs a little less than the Jet 70, which isn’t heavy either.

While most performance is pretty good, so is the battery life. In the highest suction position, it does not last longer than 7 minutes. In addition, it does not glide smoothly over the carpet. And it still leaves some crumbs when you vacuum a hard floor. Moreover, this Jet makes quite a bit of noise.

But there are also important advantages. With dust on a hard floor, this device has no problem. Pet hair on a carpet will be gone before you know it. And because this Samsung is quite light, it is also excellent to handle on the stairs.

accountability

In this column we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association. See also Sports medicine interview: "I would not have expected that with a vaccinated Kimmich"

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store bought so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price currently known to the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.