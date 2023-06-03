What is the best induction hob with extractor? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

Those who do not have room for an extractor hood, or who simply find an extractor hood ugly, can consider an induction hob with extraction. One of the advantages is that it is very suitable for a kitchen island. You don’t have to measure exactly where an extractor hood will be installed.

The disadvantage is that the installation of an induction hob with an extractor system is complicated and expensive.

Induction plates have a certain width. The space you need in your countertop is called the niche width and is usually slightly less than the width of the plate itself.

The Consumers’ Association tests various induction hobs with extraction for cooking and baking, ease of use and extraction of grease splashes and odours, among other things. A total of 128 induction hobs were tested, 36 of which with extraction.

A model from Bora comes out as Best in the Test. Because the prices for induction hobs with an extractor system are very confusing, no Best Buy has been calculated. Instead we describe a plate from Ikea. This hob is a good alternative if you prefer to spend less money.

Best in Test: Bora Puru 80 cm

Best in Test: Bora Puru 80 cm. © Consumer Association



The Bora Puru has an excellently working extraction system. The exhaust mode (which exhausts air to the outside) works better than the recirculation mode (recirculates the air back into the room via a carbon filter). In recirculation mode, odors are noticeably reduced. And in the exhaust position, it sucks away almost all the vapor.

Due to the integrated extraction system, most induction hobs with extraction have less space for pans. Nevertheless, you can cook with four large pans at the same time with the Bora Puru. Operation is simple and the display is easy to read.

This device not only removes unwanted odors well. The extraction also knows what to do with grease splashes. In cooking and baking performance, this Bora is not a high flyer, but good enough.

The disadvantage of this device is that the hob is very difficult to clean.

Alternative: Ikea Fördelaktig 60 cm

Alternative: Ikea Fördelaktig 60 cm. © Consumer Association



Ikea’s Fördelaktig is currently one of the cheapest induction hobs with an extractor system that has been tested. It is one of the few of its kind with a width of 60 centimeters.

The extraction works reasonably well, but makes a lot of noise. The hob is fast, but the cooking zones are not heated evenly. Those who try to bake a nice pancake on this device will have a hard time with that.

The down draftextraction is particularly good at absorbing grease splashes. Steam also dissipates excellently in the extraction mode.

Both the extractor and the hob itself have pluses and minuses. So it just depends on what you find most important about a hob with an extractor. But for the price you don’t have to pass it up.

Accountability

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers' Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers' Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.