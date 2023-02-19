What is the best heat pump dryer? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

A heat pump dryer is similar to a condenser dryer in terms of operation, but is much more energy efficient due to the reuse of heat. The moisture from the wax is condensed and drained to a container, or directly to the sewer. Heat pump dryers are often more expensive to purchase and drying usually takes a bit longer.

The Consumers’ Association tests different types of tumble dryers for drying performance, energy consumption, ease of use and noise. In total, more than 180 tumble dryers have been tested, which are currently reasonably to readily available.

More than 160 of the tested models are heat pump dryers. Within this category, an AEG dryer comes out as Best in the Test. A dryer from Siemens is the Best Buy.

Best in Test: AEG T9DEN87CC

Best in the test. © The Consumer Association



This dryer from AEG is available in 2 variants. The only difference is that you can control the T9DEN87CC with an app and the T9DENS87 cannot. At the moment, the T9DEN87CC is slightly cheaper to purchase. See also Wagner group on the rise in the Ukraine war: "Like in a zombie film"

It dries very well and evenly. The programs do what they promise: ‘cupboard dry’ can really go straight into the cupboard and ‘iron dry’ is just damp enough to iron properly. The programs do not take very long for a heat pump dryer.

This dryer is very energy-efficient and is also pleasant to use. You can easily get the laundry in and out of the drum. The drum is illuminated.

This model has no real downsides. It makes a bit of noise, but most tumble dryers do. In addition, synthetic laundry comes out of the drum a bit wrinkled, but that is no more than with other machines.

Best Buy: Siemens WQ33G2D0NL

Best Buy. © The Consumer Association



This washer dryer from Siemens is also available in a number of variants. The cheapest at the moment is the WQ33G2D0NL. This one has a closed, white door. The WQ33G2D1NL has a glass door with a white border. And the WQ33G2D9NL has a glass door with a gray border, has lighting in the drum and a woolen basket is included. See also Official: EU is now really saying goodbye to the combustion engine

The drying performance does not match that of the Best in Test, but it is fine. Cupboard dry is also really dry enough for the cupboard. The programs do take a bit longer than with the AEG. A plus of this Siemens is that synthetic laundry hardly creases.

Just like the Best in the Test, this machine is also very energy efficient. And it is fairly easy to use.

A downside is that this variant of the Siemens does not have drum lighting. You can also not adjust the direction of rotation of the door.

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers. See also Lula asks the TSE to investigate Bolsonaro for 7 September

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.