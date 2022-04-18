What is the best freestanding dishwasher? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

You will find a built-in dishwasher in most kitchens these days. But there are also kitchens where that doesn’t fit. Then you need a freestanding dishwasher. Freestanding dishwashers are usually a bit cheaper than built-in dishwashers.

The Consumers’ Association tests built-in and freestanding dishwashers for things such as cleaning, program duration and energy and water consumption. A total of more than 100 dishwashers that are currently available in stores have been tested.

Please note: dishwashers may be (temporarily) less available at the moment. This has to do with corona and the global chip shortage.

Among the 40 freestanding dishwashers tested, a Siemens model came out as Best in the Test. A Beko dishwasher is the Best Buy.

Best in the Test: Siemens SE23HW32UE

Siemens SE23HW32UE © Consumers’ Association



This Siemens dishwasher has been on the market since the end of 2021 and does well in the test. It offers space for 12 place settings (one place setting is the tableware for 1 person).

It does a good job of washing and especially drying. The main and eco programs differ little in this respect. The dishwasher also consumes little water and energy, especially with the eco program.

The machine is easy to use and makes little noise. You can set it up to 24 hours in advance via the delayed start. In the upper and lower rack you can fold different holders and for the cutlery there is a basket. You can also adjust the height of the upper rack.

A downside is the duration of the eco program. That takes no less than 3.5 hours. The main program is a lot faster at 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Best Buy: Beko BDFN36530XC

Beko BDFN36530XC © Consumers’ Association



The best value for money goes to this device from Beko. This device has been on the market since the summer of 2021 and offers space for 15 place settings. That’s a bit more than the Siemens.

This machine does a good job of washing and drying. And it is fairly economical with water and energy. Here too you can see that the eco program is the most economical.

You can set the machine up to 24 hours in advance and it makes little noise during use. The ease of use is reasonable and could be better. For example, the filter is difficult to clean and the operation is somewhat clumsy.

As with the Siemens, the racks are also adjustable on the Beko. You can fold different holders in both the upper basket and the lower basket. The top rack is also height adjustable. Unlike the Siemens, the Beko has a cutlery drawer instead of a cutlery basket.

One downside is the program duration. They are very long for both the main and eco programs. The main program lasts about 3 hours and the eco program 3 hours and 45 minutes.

