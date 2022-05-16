What is the best built-in microwave oven? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

With a combi microwave you can heat up, bake and usually grill. You see built-in models in many kitchens these days. Logical, because it looks nice and sleek. You pay for that: built-in microwaves are considerably more expensive than freestanding models.

The Consumers’ Association tests built-in and freestanding combi microwaves for heating, defrosting, hot air function (oven), combi mode and ease of use. A total of 96 combi microwave ovens have been tested that are currently reasonably to well available.

In the more than 40 tested built-in models, an ETNA combi microwave comes out as Best in the Test. This model is also the Best Buy because of its favorable price. An interesting alternative is an IKEA combi microwave.

Best in the Test and Best Buy: ETNA CM751ZT

Best in the Test and Best Buy: microwave ETNA CM751ZT © Consumers’ Association



With this built-in microwave from ETNA you get a lot for your money. It comes out well in the test and also has a relatively favorable price.

It heats and defrosts food well and evenly. He is also good at grilling. The combi mode (defrosting and baking at the same time) also works well. What is special is that it also has a steam function. And it scores a perfect 10.

Furthermore, it is easy to use. The operation is simple, it is nice and spacious inside and it is easy to clean. Also nice: it makes little noise during use.

But there are also some downsides. For example, heating in the microwave and combi mode takes a long time. And the oven function is not its forte: frozen pizzas, for example, come out of the oven quite limp.

Alternative: IKEA Smaksak

Alternative: microwave IKEA Smaksak © Consumers’ Association



Are you looking for a model with a good oven function? Then this model from IKEA is a good alternative.

Unlike the ETNA, you can bake excellent frozen pizzas with this model from IKEA. However, heating and grilling does not work as well. ETNA is better at that.

Furthermore, in terms of performance, it is not inferior to ETNA. The ease of use is good and the operation is very easy. It is easy to clean and quiet during use. And it is very spacious inside. With a capacity of almost 43 liters, it is even slightly more spacious than the ETNA. It has no steam function.

Downsides are especially heating and grilling. He only just scores on that. In addition, it does not heat the food evenly and it also takes a very long time.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating, which is readily available. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

