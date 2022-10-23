What is the best built-in dishwasher? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

Built-in dishwashers are the most sold models. They are standard about 80 to 85 cm high and 60 cm wide. But there are also extra high and narrow models if you need a different size in your kitchen.

The Consumers’ Association tests dishwashers for, among other things, washing dishes, drying, program duration and energy and water consumption. A total of more than 120 dishwashers (freestanding and built-in) have been tested that are reasonably to well available.

Among the 67 built-in dishwashers tested, a Bosch model came out as Best in the Test. This model is also inexpensive to purchase and is therefore also the Best Buy. A good and slightly cheaper alternative is a Whirlpool dishwasher.

Best in Test and Best Buy: Bosch SMV4HAX40N

This Bosch dishwasher washes well and the automatic program is also nice and fast. The dishes come out of the machine dry in just 2 hours. In addition, the machine is also economical with energy and water.

It is equipped with Wi-Fi. You can switch it on and see when it is ready via the Home Connect app. You will also find advice about program selection in the app. If you want to control the dishwasher with your voice, you can do that too. You will then need another app: Amazon’s Alexa app.

The operation is simple and you can divide the dishwasher in different ways. It is very quiet during use. When the program is finished, you can tell by a light that is focused on the floor in front of the machine.

He also has some downsides. The automatic program washes perfectly clean in most cases, but sometimes stubborn stains can still remain. The eco program is a bit better at this, but that program takes a very long time (about 4 hours and 45 minutes). Furthermore, the dispenser is a bit difficult to open and the dishwasher does not have a special program for glass.

Alternative: Whirlpool WIO 3T141 PES

This Whirlpool dishwasher is generally not inferior to the Bosch. It even does a little better washing, but dries less well. Although it still dries the dishes fine. It is also energy efficient. It is less economical with water.

It is striking that the automatic program and the eco program both last about 3 hours. That is on the long side for the automatic program.

The Whirlpool is simpler than the Bosch in terms of design. For example, it has no WiFi and therefore no control via app or voice. However, you can set the racks in different ways. And unlike the Bosch, the Whirlpool does have a special program for glass.

The ease of use with the Whirlpool could be a bit better. The operation is not very clear without explanation. Also, opening and closing the door takes a bit too much force.

accountability

In this column we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers' Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store bought so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price currently known to the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.





