What is the best blender? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

With a blender you can easily mix and puree. Because of the closed bowl you don’t mess quickly. Very useful if you like to make smoothies or fruit shakes, for example. You can also puree baby food or crush ice cubes with a blender. But not all of them are good at that.

The Consumers’ Association tests blenders for making smoothies, pureeing baby food, making batter, ease of use and sound. More than 115 blenders have been tested that are reasonably to well available.

A blender from Bosch comes out as Best in the Test. This blender has a favorable price and is therefore also the Best Buy. If you’re looking for a smaller blender, another model from Bosch is an interesting alternative.

Best in Test and Best Buy: Bosch MMB6172S VitaPower Series 4

Bosch MMB6172S VitaPower Series 4 © Consumers’ Association



This blender from Bosch is big. You can store up to 1.5 liters in it. It is available in 2 variants: the MMB6172S and the MMB6174S. The only difference is that the second comes with a small smoothie pitcher. See also The Russian has threatened to blow up the house due to the death of the mother from the coronavirus

If you are looking for a blender for baby food, then this Bosch is a very good one. You puree baby food without any effort smooth and without pieces. But he also has no problem with smoothies and pancake batter.

The jug is heat resistant (up to 70 degrees). So soup can also go into the blender after it has cooled down for a while to puree.

The device is also user-friendly. You can easily assemble or disassemble it. And operate it easily. It is stable during blending. It is also easy to clean.

This Bosch also has some downsides. He’s not good at crushing ice. The ice melts during crushing and becomes too fine. The device is also a bit heavy and makes quite a bit of noise during use. It is also a bit more difficult to operate for left-handers.

Alternative: Bosch MMBM7G2M Mixx2Go

Bosch MMBM7G2M Mixx2Go © Consumers’ Association



This Bosch model is a handy alternative if you’re looking for a small blender. You can take the smoothie cup with you separately.

He is especially good at making smoothies. But it also works well in pureeing baby food. The jug is less heat resistant than that of the Best in the Test (up to 50 degrees). So you have to cool down soup before you put it in the blender. He is also less good at making pancake batter, but still scores just enough on this point.

It is easy to operate, even for left-handers. And you can easily clean it.

But there are also some drawbacks. It is not very stable during use and also makes quite a bit of noise. Putting it together and taking it apart is a bit tricky. And this blender, like the Best in the Test, is no good at crushing ice.

In this column we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store bought so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers. See also Canada offers credit to encourage access to newspapers

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating, which is readily available. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment, as far as the Consumers’ Association is aware. But prices can vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.

You can find more tests from the Consumers’ Association (from robot lawn mower to mattress) here.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.