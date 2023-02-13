Kone question, if it’s going to be BMW’s chic 2-series coupe, then it’s going to have to be the M2 with 460 hp or the 240i in the four-wheel drive version with 374 hp. No ready-made coupés, but six-cylinders for the Sachsenring with a long bonnet and power dome. Wish and reality sometimes diverge, and a look at the price list may also contribute to this.

We were given the 2-series coupe as the 220d, a cross diesel with a base price of 47,600 euros, always with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. A diesel in a sports car may make some people frown. But the technical data sheet already shows a first nice argument: 400 Newton meters of torque look forward to the Kassel mountains, especially since they are already available from 1750 revolutions. The diesel has 190 hp in connection with an unobtrusive, hardly noticeable mild hybrid system with 11 hp, which steps in as a booster and whose battery is charged by recuperation when braking.

With a fun factor and a harmonious ambience

With a very direct steering and a very tight tuning, the 2er feels extremely sporty. The eight-speed automatic ensures quick gear changes, and it can reach 100 km/h in less than seven seconds. The fun factor is not neglected, and those who are reasonably in control will achieve an average consumption of less than six liters of diesel per 100 kilometers in the third mix of motorway, country road and city. Thrifty commuters with restrained gas foot put it on a four before the decimal point.

The interior in a colorful mixture of leather, aluminum and plastic looks high-quality, you sit deep behind the steering wheel, which lies well in the hand, the ambience is harmonious. In December, our test car still had the old infotainment with separate screens and physical buttons to operate the air conditioning. After the facelift in the summer of last year, the continuous curved display is now part of the standard equipment, it dispenses with a number of physical buttons and relies more on touch operation and voice control. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t expect a huge trunk volume in a coupé, it’s 390 liters. It was fun, is our conclusion, it doesn’t always have to be the top engine.