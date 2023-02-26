Dhe chip and parts crisis in the automotive industry is not over. The Seat Ateca FR 2.0 TSI 4Drive had barely been in the editorial fleet for two days when Seat called and said the car had been taken out of the program at short notice, but there were still new cars on the market. Well. Seat is thus taking the top model of its very successful Ateca series out of the game “for the time being”. The compact SUV is on the same basis as the VW T-Roc, with a length of 4.38 meters, a reasonable amount of space for four to five people and an expandable 510-liter trunk, it perfectly meets the basic needs of automotive mobility. And that at prices from 26,310 euros, a VW Golf is 3000 euros more expensive.

The front-wheel drive petrol base model gets at least 110 hp from one liter displacement and three cylinders. There is one more cylinder in the 1.5 TSI, and there are also two 2.0-liter diesels with 115 or 150 hp on offer. Not only is the 2.0 TSI missing for a short time, there is also a general lack of a plug-in hybrid and a purely electric variant.

Much hard plastic dominates

The Ateca has been on the market for almost six years and has already had its first facelift. Since then, it has always had full LED lights at the front and rear, it can also stay in lane, and adaptive cruise control has made its debut. There is still no head-up display. The Ateca’s six years can already be felt in the interior, a lot of hard plastic dominates, the instrument layout is no longer the freshest, although there is a choice of three designs and the navigation card can also be brought into this area. There is also voice control.



Image: Boris Schmidt



The 2.0 TSI is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The 190 hp and the maximum torque of 320 Newton meters ensure supreme driving performance, you can sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h in seven seconds, and the top speed is 214 km/h.







And the fuel consumption? After more than 2000 kilometers driven, we noted a 100 average of 9.2 liters Super. That’s a moderate 0.8 liters above the standard consumption, but not necessarily little. If that doesn’t scare you: After a short search on the Internet, we find a demonstration car for 42,390 euros.