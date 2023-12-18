Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Bad news for Olaf Scholz: The Chancellor is sick and has Corona. With the positive test, the year ended in a more than turbulent way for him.

Berlin – Home office instead of the Chancellery: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been infected with the coronavirus. The SPD politician himself announced this on X (formerly Twitter). Unfortunately, his current Covid-19 tests showed two lines, the head of government wrote, adding: “This is clearly not a surprise, which I am happy about.” But he is currently only suffering from a few symptoms and is hoping for a mild course. That's why you should initially work from your desk and avoid public places.

Olaf Scholz (SPD): The Chancellor has Corona – numbers are currently rising

Scholz is not alone with his corona disease. Shortly before Christmas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported worrying figures: There are currently more Covid19 infections in Germany than there have been in a year and a half. A total of over 196,008 Covid-19 cases have been reported since October. In the 49th calendar week alone there were 26,847 new infections. This emerges from the RKI's latest weekly report.

Suffers from Corona: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

New Pirola variant causes new symptoms – Scholz has Corona for the second time

So far, the variants Eris (EG.5) and Pirola (BA.2.86) have dominated. But recently one thing in particular has happened New variant responsible for the many new infectionsH. It is the Pirola subtype JN.1, which already causes high incidences in the USA. The new Pirola variant also causes new symptoms.

This is not the Chancellor's first corona illness. He had already tested positive for the virus in September 2022. At that time he spent his isolation period in the Chancellery. The small apartment there “is ideal because I can easily do my work from here,” said Scholz at the time, according to a report New Osnabrücker Zeitung. Otherwise, Scholz lives with his wife in Potsdam. It was not clear from the X article whether he would go into isolation again in the apartment in the Chancellery this time.

First an eye patch, now Corona positive: a turbulent year ends for Scholz

But one thing is clear: This marks the end of a turbulent year for the Chancellor. Regardless of the corona disease, he also suffered from the consequences of a sports injury in 2023. After he fell while jogging and injured his eye, he had to wear an eye patch for some time – and was mocked by Putin's Russian TV. At that time too, he made his illness public through X. (jeki)