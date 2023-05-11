car testThe DS3 E-Tense is one of the least known electric cars on the Dutch market. And yet, with its chic and original design, it does everything to stand out. Our car editors tested it.

The DS3 E-Tense recently received a new powertrain, just like every Peugeot, Opel and Citroën with which it shares its technical base. DS, the chic and more expensive sister of Citroën, claims that the battery pack contains half as much cobalt and manganese thanks to the renewal. The consumer will notice the most of the larger capacity: 50.8 kWh instead of 47.5 kWh. Engine technology has also improved.

With these interventions, the electric car performs better, but it is still difficult to compete with the competition. The updated DS3 now travels 402 kilometers, while it used to be 320 km. But it still fails to beat the competition. During this test, the DS gave up on more than 300 kilometers.

Window controls between the front seats

Both outside and inside, the DS convinces with tasteful design and beautiful decoration that lifts it to a higher level than most other cars in this price range. It is downright inconvenient that you have to control the climate via the central screen. The buttons between the front seats are soon illegible. And why are the buttons for the window controls not near the relevant windows, but between the front seats?

In the back seat, adults and tall teenagers have just enough room to sit. The trunk is 350 liters less than some competitors. With its 1525 kg, this electric car knows how to keep the weight within limits. You notice that in the handling. Although the spring character is pleasant, this car proves to be stable at the same time and it steers fine. For an electric car, the DS3 is not particularly fast. Most motorists won't lose any sleep over this. But perhaps from the fact that this electric car really cannot tow any trailer.

DS3 E-Tense (156 hp/115 kW), from €42,140 Original design, beautiful decoration. Excellent handling. Good suspension comfort. Not too heavy. Competitors have a longer driving range. Sometimes clumsy to operate. Can’t pull anything. Pretty pricey. The DS3 offers a lot of character and comfort. It steers well and is firmly on the road. But it still fails to beat the competition with its driving range and seating space. And the service sometimes leaves much to be desired.

Our independent car editors test the latest cars every week. The emphasis is on cars in the most popular price ranges. Cars in the highest and least sold price ranges are only discussed in this section if they have a lot of news value. Our car journalists drive a test car for at least 1000 kilometers, using the car as much as possible as consumers usually do. The cars are borrowed from the manufacturer or importer of the relevant car brand. The car industry has no influence whatsoever on the results of the test, nor on the selection of the cars that will be used.





