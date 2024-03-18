Dhe choice that BMW gives the customer to choose what is suitable or personally preferred can only be praised. Instead of the 520d described on the left, the purchase decision could fall on an electric i5, although that would mean having to put a good 13,000 euros more on the table. The rear-wheel drive BMW with a 340 hp electric motor that provides 400 Newton meters of torque costs 70,200 euros – as much as the diesel, which of course has to live with a nominal output of 197 hp.

It should be said straight away that it can easily drive more than twice as far as an i5. Its battery, which stores a good 80 kWh, is theoretically good for a maximum of 400 kilometers between charging stops. The specified standard consumption of 16 to 19 kWh (depending on the rim size) cannot be achieved. The closest we came to it after picking up the car was on the drive from Munich to Frankfurt at speeds between 110 and 120 km/h and an average of 19.5 kWh.

Shortens by half

For our trips in the Rhine-Main area, the electricity requirement fluctuated between 26.1 and 30.4 kWh, with the test average ultimately being 23.2 kWh. The BMW can charge with a maximum of 205 kW on the DC power station, which ideally only means waiting half an hour if the battery needs to be brought from 10 to 80 percent. For an additional charge of 1200 euros, alternating current can be processed on the home wallbox with 22 kW instead of the standard 11 kW. This shortens the charging time by half; just under four hours is enough to go from almost empty to full. On the outside, the diesel and the electric hardly differ; the trunk is slightly flatter, with the same depth and width, remaining 490 liters.









BMW i5



There are no other differences inside; the space is as good as expected given the length of 5.06 meters. The calm and serenity that an electric car exudes is always convincing. If you want, you can max out the speedometer at 192 km/h and sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds. Despite rear-wheel drive, the i5 drives neutrally; the half ton, which is roughly heavier than the diesel version, presses it onto the road. Ultimately, when cornering quickly, you can feel that the rear axle becomes a little lighter. The top model i5 xDrive M60 is even more agile. Here you get 600 hp, 795 Nm and a top speed of 230 km/h for almost 100,000 euros.