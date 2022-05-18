The DesertX prototype looked great. Only downside: at that time there was still talk of the Scrambler as a base, which dampened our enthusiasm somewhat … until the final production version was shown to the world: still the cool appearance, but now with the 937 Testastretta block from the Multistrada 950 between the wheels. Key question, does Ducati’s brand new allroad also have the (Desert) X-factor in practice?

At first it’s mostly all hands on deck, because I came out of a bend just a little too hard to look a bit good for the photos, but the rear wheel does break out very badly on the sandy ground of this Sardinian weigh. In the Enduro riding mode, the power is squeezed to 75 hp while the throttle response continues to feel nice and direct and allows you to drift nicely, but the changing terrain surprises me. The DesertX remains calm, the traction control intervenes appropriately and everything takes care of itself. Just a moment where my talent was clearly overtaken by my ambition, ambition that is, however, fed by the confidence and ease of driving that characterizes the DesertX.

The day started many hours and a few hundred kilometers earlier, but the confidence was there right from the second meter. During the very first meter, that was a bit thwarted by the saddle height of 875 mm, which ensures that with my roughly 1m80 I only get one foot on the ground at a time. However, once you are well and truly on the road, you soon forget about that inconvenience. Although it is high, the DesertX above all gives a slender, slim and light impression. Fully fueled (without the optional extra eight liters under the seat), the DesertX weighs 223 kg.

Although that is not little, it is in line with the competition in this class. Still, the DesertX feels lighter; more Ténéré 700 or Aprilia Tuareg (204 kg) than Africa Twin (226 kg), so to speak. The seating position is also somewhat reminiscent of the Ténéré: you sit ‘in’ the motorcycle, with a fairly high steering wheel and a high window that is more suited to the rally than to the comfort last. While your torso and bottom of your head are out of the wind, your shoulders do get the full blast. Wind protection was clearly not the first priority when designing the DesertX, but the window fits nicely into the design.

And it must be said: the design is finished. Very clear, of course, is the nod to the Cagiva Elefant – and with that, the high word is out. The DesertX is the spiritual successor to the Cagiva Elefant, one of those 1990s cult bikes that I sometimes type on second-hand sites every two weeks. Cagiva was the owner of Ducati at the time and used the 750/900SS block as the drive for the Elefant. Dressed in the Lucky Strike colors, Hubert Auriol competed in the Dakar against arch-rival Cyril Neveu and Honda. Although in the end it was Eddy Orioli who would give Cagiva the victory twice (in 1990 and 1994), still in the same white-red-green-black color combination.

It is therefore no coincidence that the DesertX has been put in this jacket, I argue. A clear answer to my question is skilfully avoided with a lot of Italian ‘parlare’ – MV Agusta, owner of the brand name Cagiva, has openly reacted to the color scheme of the DesertX with their forthcoming Lucky Explorers. Ducati almost dismisses the DesertX’s color choice as ‘coincidence’, so I’ll leave off the tip of my tongue comment (“It didn’t happen to be a red bike either”)…

All nonsense about the color aside, Ducati has hung the historically ‘correct’ block in the frame, in the shape of an L-Twin. The Testastretta 11° block has been hailed for some time, and I am no exception. Snappy from the bottom up, with a motor breath long enough to keep it fun throughout the rev range; also in the DesertX. The up/down quickshifter works perfectly, even in the shortened gears. The engine character is reminiscent of the KTM 890 Adventure/Husqvarna Norden 901; the block picks up smoothly and accelerates comparably hard. Throttle response is controlled by riding modes, although I find six riding modes to choose from a bit too much of a good thing. You can adjust the electronics for each mode: engine braking, wheelie control, power delivery, traction control…

If the block deserves praise, then certainly also the bicycle part. The fully adjustable KYB front and rear suspension is mostly off-road-shod. The front in particular dives quite a bit when you put the front brake to work, but you quickly learn to adjust your driving and braking behavior so that the DesertX also looks good on these winding roads. Once used to the light falling in when turning, you can drive very nice and clean lines with the DesertX. The wheelbase of 1,608mm is remarkably long (a consequence of the horizontal cylinder and the space required around the front wheel), which means that stability on the road is never an issue. The front wheel is clearly a 21” one, in the sense that it all feels a bit more vague; but I don’t doubt for a moment the grip or the speed with which I attack a corner.

Fist-thick rocks, jumps and nasty ditches: the KYB suspension eats everything raw, and with 230 and 220 mm of travel I haven’t been able to discover the limit. The DesertX impresses with its stability, also with regard to the suspension, although the steering damper is called in once or twice when I’m a little too careless about a sharply protruding stone. The front brake is on the aggressive side for off-road use, but can be dosed perfectly. The rear brake, on the other hand, has a bit more trouble choosing between braking and locking, no matter how hard the ABS tries.

Purely instinctively, I would classify the DesertX in terms of off-road convenience rather with the Ténéré and Tuareg than with its direct competitors. It all goes so naturally and easily, from the clever standing position to the perfect quickshifter. A small point of criticism is the position of the dashboard. That seems easy to attract dust and can no longer be read after one sandy passage – a problem that would have been remedied if it was positioned a bit flatter/higher.

Conclusion

The DesertX is a homogeneous and well thought-out package. And that’s all the more surprising when you know that the engine was developed in two years, often from home by each employee separately; where the test drivers literally lived on Nardo’s test circuit to get the engine ready in strictly regulated corona times. Not so long ago, this would have resulted in a disjointed slurry on two wheels at Ducati… That’s different now.

The DesertX just might lure me away from my favorite in this segment, the Ténéré 700, because with its extra power and better suspension it is more fun on the road and also looks better off-road. Moreover, with that extra horsepower and the standard quickshifter you can more easily bridge the distance between home and the adventurous steering roads on say the Iberian Peninsula … but the DesertX is a lot more expensive. At the same time, direct competitors like the Tiger 900 and the Africa Twin really can’t match the Duc’s off-road capabilities… So go ahead: the DesertX is my new favorite adventurer.

Pros and cons

+ Looks

+ Great block

+ Easy driving behavior

– Price

– Wind protection

– Rear brake offroad

Read the full test Motorcyclist May 2022 and KickXstart May 2022†

Technical data

Ducati DesertX

Engine: 937cc, desmodromic 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled L-twin

Bore x Stroke: 94 x 67.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 13.3:1

max. power: 110 hp @ 9,250 rpm

max. torque: 92 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Weight: 223 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 875 mm

Tank capacity: 21 l.

Price Netherlands: € 18,790,-

Price Belgium: € 16,590

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography Ducati