Now that street use is becoming more and more exceptional and superbikes mainly leave the shop floor for a one-way ‘closed circuit’, there is also a growing interest in turning that superbike into a real racing machine. When it comes to Kawasaki’s, it would be best to knock on the door of Lunteren, the Druijff Racing company. So did we and then hurled our leg over Wayne Tessels’ IDC-winning ZX-10R.

Racing fanatics with green blood in their veins have known the fast makers from Lunteren for some time, especially through their performances in the IDC (International Dutch Championship), where the team has invariably been at the front of the Superbike class since 2019 with a ZX-10R. The good performance did not go unnoticed at Kawasaki Netherlands: the importer suggested Druijff Racing at the beginning of this year as the official Race Partner of the Greens in the Netherlands.

The driving force behind this entire operation is Erwin Druijff, the former driver who happened to be not unsuccessful in the CRT/IDC himself and who, after his active career, focused on his eponymous tuning company. “Since we started working together on the tracks with the race team in 2019, we have of course gained a lot of experience preparing Kawasaki’s. In the meantime, Kawasaki was looking for a partner to be able to offer a total package for the circuits, for building engines, the delivery of KRT racing parts, tuning and of course also the service on the track itself. We now fulfill that role.”

Which brings us to the object of this story, Wayne Tessels’ Druijff Racing ZX-10R. A quick refresher course from Druijff before I get behind the clip-ons teaches me that the standard suspension has been replaced by a monoshock and a set of closed cartridges (front) from the English K-tech, that a set of forged PVM wheels has a weight reduction of more than three kilos, that a larger 19mm brake pump and a set of MotoMaster floating discs on a pair of phalanxes should suffice, that the geometry has been tightened up with KRT inserts in the headset and that adjustments to the all-important intake and exhaust trajectory increase the top power by 15 hp have been jacked up to thick 212 hp at the crankshaft.

Actually, I already know enough after submitting the Ossebroeken for the first time. The transformation that a prepared racing machine like this undergoes makes every comparison with the standard machine one of the ‘apples and oranges’ category. Even now. The ZX-10R dives into its line with such conviction and is so easy to turn that my ingrained braking and steering points need to be replaced. In the meantime, you can count the asphalt grains via the wide-spout racing clips and the 19 mm Accossato brake pump on an index finger is enough to give the officer on duty at the Drenthe seismological center a panic attack when braking at Haarbocht or GT.

But most impressive during this 20-minute warm-up is the flexing muscles of the tickled four-in-line. While the ZX-10R is traditionally the long run-up type, with its pumped-up air/fuel mixture and modified final drive, it is all hands on deck from roughly 7,000 rpm and above all a matter of holding on tight until the storm passes again. 14,000 rpm … were it not for the fact that by then the autoblipper would have selected the next gear in the blink of an eye and the scene would repeat itself from the beginning.

Back in the pit box, Druijff explains where this green Abraham gets his mustard from with regard to those serious gains in motor area. “The machine is built according to the superstock principle, although there are no real restrictions in the Netherlands. In the IDC you are actually free to build the bike however you want. You can compete with a World Championship Superbike machine if you feel like it, as long as it’s only 1,000cc. Well, you can ask yourself if you want to incur such costs in such a fairly modest championship, so the block is pretty much standard with us. We mainly adjusted the intake and exhaust trajectory, and the mapping of course.”

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see from the Spark exhaust system that Druijff and co have to deal with strong sound limits; this engine has a front muffler, intermediate muffler and a long muffler. “Yes, that is necessary to drive at Assen without a dB killer and therefore virtually without power loss, even on normal track days like today.” Anyone who thinks it is finished will be disappointed, as it turns out. For example, the air filter is equipped with a special plate to reduce the inlet noise, which also makes a difference when you thunder past the sound pole.

Then it is still important to optimize the air/fuel mixture, Druijff’s specialty. For example, the ZX-10R is equipped with a kit ECU and wiring harness from Kawasaki (KRT), the functions required for the street have been dismantled and racing functions have been added. The funny thing is that you can control racing functions such as the pit limiter, traction control, slide control, launch control, engine brake and engine mapping while driving with the existing fixtures.

Druijff: “In terms of the number of traction control and engine brake positions, we basically have just as many options as the original, only we can fine-tune everything with the supplied software per gear, speed, throttle, you name it. You can even adjust the amount of intermediate throttle of the blipper during downshifts.”

Now that I’m getting better at finding my way on the ZX-10R, something else strikes me. When cornering, the ZX-10R has just a little too much of a tendency to widen, especially once the throttle is applied. Druijjf apparently already felt this shower and during the welded pit stop turns some extra preload in the front fork with a smile and reduces the compression damping a bit. “That’s what I thought, Wayne likes a really hard set-up, late braking and hard cornering is his thing. Then it works.” So the bottom line is that I simply don’t brake and steer hard enough to really get the fork down and the Kawa to turn well.

But that hurdle is also overcome with some minor adjustments, so that during the last session I only have to focus on grinding my braking points and angling the apex in. Herein lies the strength of this ZX-10R prepared by Druijjf Racing; not only the swollen drive for action, but above all the possibility to adapt this potential powder keg to the smallest detail to the wishes (and possibilities) of the driver in question.

Read the extensive report, including the full cost overview of a ZX-10R with Druijff Racing ZX-10R Pro Package, in KickXstart September 2022.

Text Randy van der Wal • Photography Henny B. Stern