D.he 3 Series is the heart of BMW and the king of numbers. 1.7 million units of the sixth generation alone were sold. The seventh has been on the market for two years now, the station wagon, which two thirds of German customers choose, for one and a half years. It is the offer for everyone who needs more flexibility, and its loading talent is beyond question, the Touring packs up to 1510 liters with the rear seat backs folded down, the flat loading area measures 1.80 meters in length.

It also pampers you with details such as the separately opening rear window or the optional rubber studs in the loading floor, which secure the load from slipping. And the flap swings up electrically. Because the seventh 3 Series has grown again compared to its predecessor and with an exterior length of 4.71 meters and a wheelbase of 2.85 meters, it is almost the same size as an early 5 Series, it is ideal for five-man drivers who want to appear a little more modest in the future. Nine drive variants are available, four petrol or four diesel and one plug-in hybrid. In the 320i that is being driven, the digits and displacement match, but the 318i with 150 hp and the 330i with 258 hp also have two-liter, four-cylinder engines. The 340i is then a three-liter six-cylinder with 374 hp, all-wheel drive is mandatory.

Even with the 184 hp of the 320i and its maximum torque of 300 Nm, you are well served, with a top speed of 230 km / h. However, the engine sounds strained at full power demand. But probably no mid-range station wagon is as active as the BMW, the steering and handling are exemplary, the weight distribution is 50 to 50, you really have to focus on it until the driven rear axle becomes a little lighter in curves. The eight-speed automatic fits seamlessly into the good overall picture.









Almost a fiver





But there is one point of reproach: the BMW is suspended far too hard. He literally rumbles through holes in the street. The fact that we broke down on the penultimate day of the test drives is a rare exception, but nobody is perfect: transmission problems. The low fuel consumption of an average of 7.8 liters of Super is positive. Apparently, the mild hybrid technology with the small electric helper for starting and moving off brings something. Without extras, BMW demands 43 100 euros, with it is a hefty 67 300 euros.