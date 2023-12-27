New provocation from Niels van Roij Design, a Dutch-based automotive studio always looking for new challenges and classic models to transform. The last project is the modification of a Ferrari Testarossa in a Targa version. A kind of sacrilege for many because, as we know, this is an icon of Maranello and therefore respect for the automotive heritage and the singular need to profoundly modify a masterpiece come into play.

You don't touch an icon

The Testarossa is in fact one of the most recognizable and admired cars in the world. The Pininfarina designits side radiators like the F1 cars of a few years earlier, the 180 degree V12 engine (don't call it boxer please) have made the Testarossa an iconic presence on roads around the world. That's why many classic car enthusiasts are skeptical about Niels van Roij Design's decision to cut off a piece of the roof.

Works in progress

The photos released on the studio's official website show the work in progress, with the declared intention of creating a license plate configuration of the Testarossa, making the roof removable. Obviously this Ferrari was not originally designed to be a nameplate and this also raises questions about the possible structural consequences of the modification.

A simple whim

According to reports from Niels van Roij Design, the goal is to keep the original DNA of the Testarossa intact. But how much of such an iconic car can you really preserve when making such significant changes? Is it possible that the conversion to a license plate version could compromise the aesthetics and fluidity of the original lines?

The Dutch design studio offers no information on why the client requested this transformation. But it is certainly a simple whim. Like the other work by Niels van Roij Design, the conversion of a Ferrari 550 Maranello in a shooting brake. A modification that sparked fierce reactions from many Ferrari fans who considered it a real sacrilege.