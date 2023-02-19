We want this Testarossa restomod with 600 hp!

Finally, the Ferrari Testarossa is starting to get a little love that the model has always deserved. The car is a bit of an unsung talent. Because the machine was low, wide and a Ferrari, everyone thought it would be a raw supercar. That was not quite the case: it is a kind of Gran Turismo with a mid-engine.

Now we see that the 288 GTO and F40 are the hardcore license plate racers for the more fun trackdays, while the Testarossa is more suitable for longer distances. But if you still don’t find the Testarossa good enough, there is a solution for you. Bee Officin Fiorivanti you can now go for a Testarossa restomod (nice to say 10 times in a row with a double tongue).

You got to know that a few months ago. For now, they’ve announced a faster model, the TR Alte Prestazioni.

Officin Fiorivanti

The cool thing is that they have worked very subtly at Officine Fiorivanti. In their first project, they invisibly modernized the car like a restomod. With this TR Alte Prestazioni, they have provided that car with major upgrades.

According to Fiorivanti, a new class has emerged with this TR Alte Prestazioni, namely that of the Hyperclassic.

The 4.9 liter V12 (with a block angle of 180 degrees) is equipped with new cylinder heads, dry sump lubrication and a new ECU. Together with some modifications to the engine, this should ensure a power of 600 hp! For reference, by default Testarossa had 390 pieces (on a good day). The ‘ordinary’ restomod Testarossa from Fiorivanti produces about 500 hp.

Modifications Testarossa restomod

But they didn’t just take care of the engine. The chassis also gets a major upgrade. There are now electronic dampers from Ohlins. There is also ABS, as well as traction control.

You can adjust the latter in no less than 12 positions, so that you can still play a bit with the TR Alte Prestazioni Testarossa restomod.

To get things back to a halt, Brembo GT3 brakes are on hand. The wheels are a nice detail. These measure either 18 or 19 inches. Despite being completely new (and very light), they look exactly like the original wheels in terms of design.

Performance, better photos, prices and availability are not yet known, but count on this not to be a cheap joke.

