HTo the end, one Hermann Thiele managed to remain true to his principle – that of the cautious, rationally calculating, forward-looking businessman. This principle has made him one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Germany and one of the richest. The core of his assets of more than 16 billion euros is the commercial vehicle and railroad supplier Knorr-Bremse, which he took over as an employee in 1985 from the owners during the existential crisis and made it the world market leader.

With entrepreneurial foresight, he probably also succeeded in transitioning his life’s work into a new future without Heinz Hermann Thiele. Just four weeks after the industrialist’s sudden death and one week before his 80th birthday, his legacy is settled. In a will, he decreed that one of the largest legacies in Germany to date should be transferred to a family foundation. In the past few weeks it has been puzzled over and over whether the efforts he initiated about three years ago have come to an end. A complex, legally and tax law extremely challenging construct had to be found, as Thiele himself once said during his lifetime.

On Thursday evening, the listed Knorr-Bremse AG announced that Thiele had ordered in his will that the shares of 59 percent held by holding companies should be transferred to a family foundation. Two further notifications of voting rights followed by late Thursday evening, according to which the 50.09 percent of the rail technology group Vossloh, which is also traded on the stock exchange, has passed into new ownership; as was the stake in Deutsche Lufthansa, which only reported a share of 10.04 percent instead of the previously assumed 12.42 percent.

The establishment of the foundation should be completed by the end of the year

Thiele did not completely finish the orderly transition of his life’s work. But he has clearly mapped out the path that will still have to be followed for about nine months. Wife and widow Nadia Thiele, 45 years old, will first formally hold the holding shares in Thiele and then transfer it to the family foundation by virtue of a will. The establishment of the foundation should be completed by the end of this year, announced Knorr-Bremse. Thiele has appointed his long-term confidante, the auditor and tax advisor Robin Brühmüller, as executor. He is commissioned to set up the foundation and get it started. Until then, the shares are under the execution of the will by Brühmüller.

“Heinz Hermann Thiele’s wish was to secure Knorr-Bremse for the long term; this is exactly what is being implemented through the establishment of the family foundation ”, Brühmüller is quoted in the press release. Thiele’s daughter Julia Thiele-Schürhoff, 49 years old, is another major shareholder of the holding companies. “The family foundation safeguards my father’s life’s work and lays the foundation for the future success of Knorr-Bremse through continuity and stability,” she said in a press release. The lawyer has worked as legal advisor at Knorr-Bremse since 2002, heads the non-profit organization Knorr-Bremse Global Care, which she founded in 2005, and has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2016. Her brother Henrik, 53 years old, is not mentioned at all. He let himself be bought out of the group of companies in a dispute with his father in 2017.