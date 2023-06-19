Testament: The Order of High Humans has one exit date official on PC via Steam, announced by Fairyship Games with a trailer: the game will be available starting July 13, so there are only a few weeks left for its debut.

As you know, we tried Testament: The Order of High Human and hoped maybe for a later release, so that the development team would have the necessary time to improve some of the issues highlighted by the demo, among all a wooden and inconsistent combat system.

Apparently things will go differently and we will be able to get our hands on the final version of this curious first-person metroidvania precisely from July 13, so as to experiment with the many options that the authors have imagined to give variety and spectacularity to the clashes.

The protagonist of the adventure is in fact an immortal warrior who, however, has been deprived of his own powers by his brother, and that during the campaign he will have to recover his skills to return to sit on the throne of the kingdom of Tessara.

Just the wide repertoire of the character will allow you to create devastating magical attacks, using the elements to inflict huge damage on opponents without even having to pull out the sword to face them directly.