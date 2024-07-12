Testament | One is suspected of gross forgery in Kirsti Paakkanen’s will case – Police preliminary investigation completed

Testament|The head of the investigation, Jyrki Kallio, calls the preliminary investigation exceptional.

Business manager Kirsti Paakkanen The preliminary investigation regarding the will has been completed, informs the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa.

According to the police, one person is suspected of two counts of gross forgery and gross fraud. The matter is transferred to prosecution.

Paakkanen, known as the long-term owner of Marimekko, died in Espoo in 2021. He was 92 years old when he died.

Dispute Paakkanen’s millionaire inheritance has been going on for years. Last year, the police started a preliminary investigation into the alleged forgery of Paakkanen’s will.

“The goal has been to find out whether both original copies of the original will signed in 2015 were signed by Kirsti Paakkanen,” the police say in the press release.

According to the police, the suspected crimes took place between 2015 and 2020. In order to find out the forgery, the forensic laboratory of the Central Criminal Police has conducted a handwriting examination, the police say.

Police has also questioned witnesses and a “considerable amount” of material has been delivered to the police.

“Based on the questioning of witnesses and other information gathered during the preliminary investigation, the crime title was changed in the investigation to two counts of gross forgery and gross fraud,” says the police.

Director of investigations Jyrki Kallio calls the preliminary investigation unit exceptional.

“This has been a difficult criminal case that required an extensive investigation, in which the forms of the investigated acts are outrageous. In addition, the criminal case has had great publicity value and the target of the act has been valuable property,” he says in the press release.

Investigation the final result has also been awaited by the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, which in August 2023 put the disputed processing of the will on hold until a solution to the investigation request has been received.

In the dispute, Paakkanen’s niece demands that Paakkanen’s two wills from 2015 and 2020 are ineffective or invalid.

The niece believes that the assets of the estate should be distributed according to the provisions of the inheritance circle instead of the will. He would be one of the heirs.

The main content of the first will was that all of Paakkanen’s property would go to the foundation, which is intended for, among other things, the development of the art industry and Finnish design. The later will is a technical refinement of the first.