Something is wrong with the style, handwriting and signature. In addition there is a medical report that weighs like a boulder

Editorial board

In 2018, Franco Battiatothe famous singer-songwriter who died in 2021, would have written his last wishes on a sheet, entrusting all his assets to her niece Grazia Cristina Battiato. This note, dated May 11, 2018 and authenticated by a notary, was only disclosed in June 2021 by the niece herself, who took it to the notary Alessandro De Cicco. However, its validity is questioned by some elements, including the style chosen and the signature.

the document — The note, written in capital letters and published by open, reads: “I nominate my dear niece Grazia Cristina Battiato as my sole heir. 11 May 2018. Franco Battiato”. Which would change many things, considering that, last July 14, the singer-songwriter’s niece he got only part of his inheritance, which included a company and the villa in Milo where the singer-songwriter had lived. However, the authenticity of the note has raised some doubts. See also Cremonese - Lecce: live Serie A Calcio 04/02/2023 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

doubts about the veracity of the will — It is a few lines written in capital letters, a character that the singer-songwriter never used. Furthermore, the signature bears the name of Franco Battiato, while his first name was Francis. Another suspicious element is the date on which Battiato would have written the note, i.e May 2018. In February of the same year, in fact, therefore only a few months earlier, a neurologist from Catania had declared that Battiato was no longer capable of taking conscious decisions. A medical certificate dated February 21, 2018, signed by Dr. Giuseppe Zappalà of the Garibaldi hospital in Catania, certified that the singer was suffering from “time-spatial disorientation”severe cognitive impairment e “memory loss” short-term, with a condition that had significantly worsened in his last moments of life. Due to this, the civil court of Catania had named his brother Michele as support administrator for Battiato.