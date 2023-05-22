Fairyship Games announced with a trailer its original first person metroidvania, Testament: currently in development for PC, the game looks like a single player action adventure with RPG elements and precisely a metroidvania structure.

Set in post-apocalyptic fantasy world of Tessara, the game puts us in command of the immortal king of High Humans, who decided to visit his kingdom after the betrayal of his brother Arva and the chaos he generated, handing over power into the hands of a ruthless dictator.

Deprived of our abilities, we will have to explore vast scenarios and face increasingly stronger opponents in an attempt to restore order and regain the weapons and powers that belonged to us, as we also see in video.

At the moment Testament doesn’t have one exit date official, but the fact that the system requirements are already there indicates that it probably won’t be far away from launch:

Testament, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 4460

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 750 Ti, AMD RX480

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 50GB space required

Operating System: Windows 10 20H1 64bit

Testament, recommended requirements