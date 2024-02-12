The president of the National Autonomous Union of Italian Doctors on the signing of the Hypothesis of a National Collective Agreement, valid for the three-year period 2019-2021, between Sisac and the trade union organisations.

“The Snami has not yet signed the proposed agreement for the three-year period 2019-2021. Reason? In our opinion, the time that characterizes a negotiation was lacking. In fact, we were not allowed to discuss a draft that was presented to us for the first time and the majority of unions signed on the spot.” He declares it Angelo Testa, president of the National Autonomous Union of Italian Doctors (Snami)regarding the meeting it led to to the signing of the National Collective Agreement Hypothesisvalid for the three-year period 2019-2021between Sisac and the trade union organisations.

“Many of the requests that Snami has been pursuing for a long time have been implemented – underlines Testa – I am referring to the free profession, the protection of women and the vulnerable, the possibility for retired doctors to replace general practitioners and the management quotas for non-EU citizens. The recognition of the increases and arrears that will be paid to general practitioners is also good.” However – we read in a Snami note – the setting of the single role of primary care, as outlined by the Balduzzi law, remains a source of dissatisfaction.

“Snami reiterates its historic opposition to the single role. Since 2012 we have maintained that this institute will bring difficulties and unattractive working methods for young doctors. The risk of disaffection and, even worse, lack of appeal of the profession is increased by this legal role – concludes Testa – However, many other questions remain open which we will bring to the table at the next ACN with the aim of further improving the conditions envisaged by yesterday's agreement”.