“The Gelmetti amendment to the Advances Decree goes in the right direction as a further contribution to the safety and efficiency of primary care. These are funds for the digitalisation of general practitioners’ studies“. He says it Angelo Testapresident of the National Union of Independent Italian Doctors (Snami) in a note.

“The proposal aims to meet the organizational needs of the medical community and reflects the union’s commitment to contributing to a more efficient and accessible healthcare system, in line with the objectives outlined in the Pnrr – he adds Federico Di Renzo, Snami national press officer – . Investing in the digital management of doctors’ diary availability can become an additional opportunity in representing a strategic solution to enhance local assistance in the short term, reducing waiting times and discouraging improper use of the emergency room. Each practice, even that of a doctor with a single role on an hourly cycle, could equip itself with a dedicated booking system for patients who need to be visited. The procedures would thus be streamlined – he concludes – access would be kept under control and above all it would contribute to the safety of the workplace, avoiding problems also inherent to violence against healthcare workers.”