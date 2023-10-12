“The presence of endless waiting lists constitutes a significant barrier to providing timely and effective care to patients. The overload of prescriptive notes, such as the very recent note 101, and the excessive bureaucratic burden impose an unsustainable burden on medical staff, compromising the quality of the healthcare provided. How can we do doctors correctly if an imaging test takes months or even years and there are endless waiting lists for a specialist visit?” Thus Angelo Testa, president of Snami, the independent national union of Italian doctors, expressed deep concern in a note for the future of general practitioners and patients. A dark moment for the national health service.

Testa also laments “the erosion of the wage bill which – he claims – further aggravates the situation, threatening the economic sustainability of general practitioners and also compromises their ability to purchase materials and tools for daily and extraordinary consumption for the conduct of activities everyday”. For all these reasons “we urgently ask for concrete solutions to address these challenges, guaranteeing adequate working conditions, reducing bureaucracy and improving access to health services”.

Only “through constructive dialogue and targeted actions can we preserve and improve the fundamental general medical service offered by our healthcare professionals”, concludes Testa.