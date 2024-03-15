Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is one of the most important shojo of 2024 and it swept our hearts at the beginning of the year. The new anime is an installment that, in addition to being inclusive, presents us with a canvas of a healthy romance. So there was no way it wouldn't be a success. Therefore, I bring you a test so that you know what character you would be in the fresh story.
Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is one of the most adorable romantic stories that propose a crystalline and zero-toxic structure. So from the cute Yuki to the determined Itsuomi, they are quite interesting characters.
Of course, on the other hand there is Ouishi with his more shy but tough personality along with the other pair of college couples.
Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is a shojo that takes place in university times, so it has a somewhat different perspective with more mature characters who know what they want. On the other hand, it also has a deaf and mute protagonist who will allow us to see a new world. Dare to discover which character you are below:
How many beers do you get drunk with?
They offer you an all-paid trip to Belgium, but you have to go to the airport right now, what do you do?
Would you dare to steal a kiss?
You fell in love with your best friend, you don't know how he would take it (he might say he feels the same way, or he might get uncomfortable and ask you for space). What are you doing?
How do you think the interaction in dating should be?
Of the following subjects, which could be the one that excites you the most?
What do you think is the basis of love?
How would your perfect date be?
Do you consider yourself a person who is careful with your hair?
It's a long bridge, your friends invite you to go on a hike in the mountains, everything is ready, you just need to say yes. What are you doing?
Itsuomi Nagi
You are a fairly determined person, and when you have a goal you achieve it no matter what, but that does not mean you lose your kind and warm style towards others. You have a lot of love to give and you deliver it in the right way. You also have the soul of an adventurer, and you enjoy all kinds of company, you always bring out the best in people. You are a quite affectionate person and since you are not afraid of anything, you are always the focus of attention. You help everyone you can and trust all the time, however, you are also careful enough not to get into trouble.
Yuki Itose
You are a very adorable person, your aura makes everyone want to take care of you, but that doesn't mean you need it. You simply cause that need. Spending time with you is very pleasant, although you are a reserved person with very clear limits, you generate a warm and trusting atmosphere; everyone knows they can trust you. In addition, you usually understand all situations so you do not have problems with others, no one feels criticized by you, but rather protected. You enjoy the simplest and smallest things and spread your enthusiasm and positive perspective, without falling into the arrogance of sunshine.
Oushi Ashioki
You are a fairly kind person who tries to help others, although you tend to have very rude ways, you are a little afraid of being criticized, for this reason, you cannot express your affections in a kind way. You have a very big heart but you must learn to show it in an appropriate way so as not to hurt others. You know, we are no longer twelve years old and you must have direct, responsible and beautiful displays of affection for the people you appreciate. Although you expose yourself a little more, you also have more opportunities to have a healthy and beautiful bond. Express yourself appropriately.
Emma Nakazono
You are a very direct and somewhat apprehensive person. Besides, when you focus there is no one who can change your mind. However, remember that one should not tie oneself to someone who does not give rise to this. It is excellent that you express your feelings with such firmness and courage, however, you must accept the answer and do something with it, whether it is starting something or turn the page. You are a very friendly person, but also somewhat spiteful and troublesome. You like to party and you alleviate your worst moments by surrounding yourself with people who love you in a pleasant atmosphere. Well done!
Kokoro Iyanagi
You are a somewhat fearful person, and also quite attentive to detail. You have a personality that is based on shyness, and that is why it is very difficult for you to both accept and express your feelings. Furthermore, you take great care of the people you care about, which makes it even more difficult to express your desires because sometimes you think that they could conflict with the interests of others. Don't think about it, find out. In addition, your loved ones also want you to express yourself and get what you want thanks to it. When you appreciate someone you are a devoted person, and although it is difficult for you to open up to others, you manage to generate a warm atmosphere; Your listening and advice always comes from kindness and the perspective of seeing others.
So, did you like the result? Remember that we only have three episodes left with Yuki and Itsuomi, we must make the most of them. The good news is that Panini is already editing and translating the work, so you could start getting your hands on it soon.
We recommend: Yubisaki to Renren could be the best shojo of 2024, I explain why
Where can I watch Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection? How many episodes will its first season have?
Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is available in the Crunchyroll catalog. The delivery of the popular shojo was announced with a release of just twelve episodesso it will end in the same winter season of 2024.
The story is written and illustrated by Suu Morishita, is published in Dessert from Kodansha since 2019 and currently collects 10 manga compilation volumes.
You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.
(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
#Test #Yubisaki #Renren #character #personality
Leave a Reply