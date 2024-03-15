













Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is one of the most important shojo of 2024 and it swept our hearts at the beginning of the year. The new anime is an installment that, in addition to being inclusive, presents us with a canvas of a healthy romance. So there was no way it wouldn't be a success. Therefore, I bring you a test so that you know what character you would be in the fresh story.

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is one of the most adorable romantic stories that propose a crystalline and zero-toxic structure. So from the cute Yuki to the determined Itsuomi, they are quite interesting characters.

Of course, on the other hand there is Ouishi with his more shy but tough personality along with the other pair of college couples.

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is a shojo that takes place in university times, so it has a somewhat different perspective with more mature characters who know what they want. On the other hand, it also has a deaf and mute protagonist who will allow us to see a new world. Dare to discover which character you are below:

How many beers do you get drunk with?

I don't usually drink beer, I drink a little stronger things.

Wow, the truth is that I have a long career, unless I combine it, then my vibe goes away very quickly.

And what about that to you? (Actually, only three, but I can last longer in other drinks, okay?).

I don't usually drink until I get drunk, but I can tolerate two without problems.

Ah, I have too much resistance to alcohol and I don't even know why.

They offer you an all-paid trip to Belgium, but you have to go to the airport right now, what do you do?

Would not go.

Ehhhh, I don't think I'll go, it's very intense, right?

Wait, is someone going with me?

GO AHEAD.

How much can I trust the offer? Who does it come from or what?

Would you dare to steal a kiss?

No, no, there must be consensus. A kiss should be something nice, not a weird surprise.

Well I think yes…

YEAH!

Noooooo.

I don't think I could muster up that much courage.

You fell in love with your best friend, you don't know how he would take it (he might say he feels the same way, or he might get uncomfortable and ask you for space). What are you doing?

I wait until my friend falls in love with me and proposes to me on a summer day. I won't say anything, imagine if he gets too uncomfortable and then doesn't even want my friendship. No, I refuse.

I declare, I will assume the consequences.

I think I could try to get more intimate, you know, send more tender messages, to see how he takes it, and then see if I can take a new step. Ehhh, well, I ask him out a lot, a lot, and I get very, very close to him and maybe I steal a kiss from him and we'll see what happens. How do you think the interaction in dating should be?

Go out once a week and send occasional messages. Ah well, I guess it depends on the time and the person's personality. I like to go out at least once a week and send messages daily, but for some it is too much and for others too little. Send messages all the time. See each other when there is an opportunity. Video calls and two weekly outings! I think seeing each other a couple of times a week is fine, as long as it's a long period of time. Of the following subjects, which could be the one that excites you the most?

Cinema.

Plastic art.

Literature.

Languages.

Music.

What do you think is the basis of love?

The communication.

Pleasant interaction and respect.

Physical attraction.

The honesty.

Care and attentive listening.

How would your perfect date be?

Going to the movies, there is little talk, to begin with it has to be good.

I think the perfect date is for us to accompany each other to the subway stop. It is a time of genuine care, very nice. More than the date, that would be THE moment.

Well, maybe go out with several friends and we can get away for moments. A picnic in a big park!

A beautiful and romantic cafe that has a wide variety of desserts and drinks!

No matter the place or the activity, what makes the moment interesting is that you manage to connect with the person next to you. You can be in a French cafe or on the park bench at home, if you enjoy silence and laughter: the key.

Do you consider yourself a person who is careful with your hair?

Yes, in fact, I think I could dedicate myself to that type of care and beauty issues.

I try hard enough! I follow the latest trends from Instagram specialists and influencers.

Oh yeah, well, my friends and siblings advise me on what to do and I always consider what they recommend.

Yes, I apply creams and oils. I don't use special shampoo and so on, but I think I take care of it enough.

Yes, and I cut it.

It's a long bridge, your friends invite you to go on a hike in the mountains, everything is ready, you just need to say yes. What are you doing?

If my closest friends want to go, I'll go.

GOSSSS, GOSSSS, GOSSSS!

It sounds fun, if you're so excited about it, then go for it.

Oh, and why don't they warn beforehand, well yes, I guess. Either way. But let them come for me.

Come on, yes, it will be nice if we all go.

Test: Which Yusibaki to Renren character are you according to your personality? Itsuomi Nagi You are a fairly determined person, and when you have a goal you achieve it no matter what, but that does not mean you lose your kind and warm style towards others. You have a lot of love to give and you deliver it in the right way. You also have the soul of an adventurer, and you enjoy all kinds of company, you always bring out the best in people. You are a quite affectionate person and since you are not afraid of anything, you are always the focus of attention. You help everyone you can and trust all the time, however, you are also careful enough not to get into trouble. Yuki Itose You are a very adorable person, your aura makes everyone want to take care of you, but that doesn't mean you need it. You simply cause that need. Spending time with you is very pleasant, although you are a reserved person with very clear limits, you generate a warm and trusting atmosphere; everyone knows they can trust you. In addition, you usually understand all situations so you do not have problems with others, no one feels criticized by you, but rather protected. You enjoy the simplest and smallest things and spread your enthusiasm and positive perspective, without falling into the arrogance of sunshine. Oushi Ashioki You are a fairly kind person who tries to help others, although you tend to have very rude ways, you are a little afraid of being criticized, for this reason, you cannot express your affections in a kind way. You have a very big heart but you must learn to show it in an appropriate way so as not to hurt others. You know, we are no longer twelve years old and you must have direct, responsible and beautiful displays of affection for the people you appreciate. Although you expose yourself a little more, you also have more opportunities to have a healthy and beautiful bond. Express yourself appropriately. See also CD Projekt made Keanu Reeves a "real asshole" in Cyberpunk 2077 because his "star power" made players side with him Emma Nakazono You are a very direct and somewhat apprehensive person. Besides, when you focus there is no one who can change your mind. However, remember that one should not tie oneself to someone who does not give rise to this. It is excellent that you express your feelings with such firmness and courage, however, you must accept the answer and do something with it, whether it is starting something or turn the page. You are a very friendly person, but also somewhat spiteful and troublesome. You like to party and you alleviate your worst moments by surrounding yourself with people who love you in a pleasant atmosphere. Well done! Kokoro Iyanagi You are a somewhat fearful person, and also quite attentive to detail. You have a personality that is based on shyness, and that is why it is very difficult for you to both accept and express your feelings. Furthermore, you take great care of the people you care about, which makes it even more difficult to express your desires because sometimes you think that they could conflict with the interests of others. Don't think about it, find out. In addition, your loved ones also want you to express yourself and get what you want thanks to it. When you appreciate someone you are a devoted person, and although it is difficult for you to open up to others, you manage to generate a warm atmosphere; Your listening and advice always comes from kindness and the perspective of seeing others.

So, did you like the result? Remember that we only have three episodes left with Yuki and Itsuomi, we must make the most of them. The good news is that Panini is already editing and translating the work, so you could start getting your hands on it soon.

We recommend: Yubisaki to Renren could be the best shojo of 2024, I explain why

Where can I watch Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection? How many episodes will its first season have?

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is available in the Crunchyroll catalog. The delivery of the popular shojo was announced with a release of just twelve episodesso it will end in the same winter season of 2024.

The story is written and illustrated by Suu Morishita, is published in Dessert from Kodansha since 2019 and currently collects 10 manga compilation volumes.

