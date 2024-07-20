Wind Breaker was one of the most popular shonen anime of Spring 2024. It’s a classic installment that allows us to get closer to a whole group of gangsters, but with good hearts. CloverWorks’ anime secured a second season for 2025 and showed us a full cast of husbandos. Find out who you would be based on your personality traits.
The protagonist of Wind Breaker It’s Sakura, a young outcast who has always led a life fighting to protect himself from his bullies who used to bother him because of his particular appearance, half of his face is light and the other half is darkness – literal half black and white: his hair and his eyes.
Arrives to the Wind Breaker Because it is said that in the city there is a high school attended only by gang members, it is dominated by the BoFurin, Because of this, Sakura wants to be “in her environment”, however, upon arriving she realizes that nothing is as she supposed.
Although the Wind Breaker It’s a huge gang, the young people don’t seek to defeat each other to reach the top, but rather support each other so that together they can protect their city, their neighborhood. In this way, we only meet friendly guys who are excellent with their fists.
Sakura will meet the leader of the gang and will also make different friends. Slowly she will open her heart and will manage to build her own identity, she will learn to rely on her friends and will also be able to recognize her own qualities.
All the boys of Wind Breaker They’re cute, find out which of Sakura’s friends you would be next. Answer the questions with an open heart like a true BoFurin kid!
We recommend: A new and better Tokyo Revengers?: Wind Breaker, everything you need to know about the gang shonen
Where to watch Wind Breaker? How many episodes does the first season have?
Wind Breaker was launched in spring 2024, There are thirteen chapters that make up the first season. Crunchyroll is the platform that officially distributed its premiere, you can watch it here.
Another important gang anime of the fall winter 2023-2024 season is Bucchigiri! an unrivalled MAPPA studio productioncheck out what it’s about here Bucchigiri: The gem that is going unnoticed in winter 2024, plus, there is also the classic installment of Tokyo Revengers.
You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.
#Test #Wind #Breaker #character #based #personality
Leave a Reply