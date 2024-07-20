Wind Breaker was one of the most popular shonen anime of Spring 2024. It’s a classic installment that allows us to get closer to a whole group of gangsters, but with good hearts. CloverWorks’ anime secured a second season for 2025 and showed us a full cast of husbandos. Find out who you would be based on your personality traits.

The protagonist of Wind Breaker It’s Sakura, a young outcast who has always led a life fighting to protect himself from his bullies who used to bother him because of his particular appearance, half of his face is light and the other half is darkness – literal half black and white: his hair and his eyes.

Arrives to the Wind Breaker Because it is said that in the city there is a high school attended only by gang members, it is dominated by the BoFurin, Because of this, Sakura wants to be “in her environment”, however, upon arriving she realizes that nothing is as she supposed.

Although the Wind Breaker It’s a huge gang, the young people don’t seek to defeat each other to reach the top, but rather support each other so that together they can protect their city, their neighborhood. In this way, we only meet friendly guys who are excellent with their fists.

Sakura will meet the leader of the gang and will also make different friends. Slowly she will open her heart and will manage to build her own identity, she will learn to rely on her friends and will also be able to recognize her own qualities.

All the boys of Wind Breaker They’re cute, find out which of Sakura’s friends you would be next. Answer the questions with an open heart like a true BoFurin kid!



1 / 10 You see your crush and she looks really nervous at the bus stop, what do you do?

Ayno… Well, I’ll stop close by in case he needs anything…





Oh, wow, I go over to ask her what’s wrong and if I can help her in any way, but in a respectful way, so that she doesn’t feel invaded.





EHHH, GOD, I’M SO NERVOUS, I’ll have to go over and say hello, to see if he tells me something





I approach her, greet her and chat with her, to see if she can stop thinking about what makes her nervous.





EHHH, WHAT’S HAPPENING, I ask him without further ado





Oh wow, I immediately walk over and say, “Girl, you look uncomfortable, can I help you?”



2 / 10 How many friends do you have? 3 / 10 What do you think you are good at? 4 / 10 The element of your zodiac sign is…

Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)





Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)





Hey, that doesn’t mean anything, don’t get me into witchcraft, okay?





Oh, I don’t remember what sign I am.





Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)





Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)



6 / 10 It’s a rainy weekend, perfect for… (?) 7 / 10 Your best friend’s haircut turned out bad, what do you do when you run into her? 8 / 10 You need a new shirt for tomorrow because you have an important date, there is only one in the trendy color, what do you do?

I’m leaving, I’d rather use one I already have.





Oh wow, that’s quite striking, I think I can manage with my wardrobe.





Oh, NOOO. I think I’d rather borrow one.





Yes, of course, everything still looks good on me.





Oh, boy, will I give the wrong impression? I’ll pass.





Well, what to do, as long as it’s clean it’ll be fine, I don’t need a new one.



9 / 10 A lady gets on public transport but there are no seats, what do you do? 10 / 10 What do you like to do in the afternoons?







Where to watch Wind Breaker? How many episodes does the first season have?

Wind Breaker was launched in spring 2024, There are thirteen chapters that make up the first season. Crunchyroll is the platform that officially distributed its premiere, you can watch it here.

Another important gang anime of the fall winter 2023-2024 season is Bucchigiri! an unrivalled MAPPA studio productioncheck out what it’s about here Bucchigiri: The gem that is going unnoticed in winter 2024, plus, there is also the classic installment of Tokyo Revengers.

