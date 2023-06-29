We could not put all the players of bluelock, remember that it was a huge prison with a ruthless Battle Royale, however, we try to select the most impressive and diverse personalities from the wide catalog of young footballers.
You will be able to find the last team of the anime season that left us wanting a different socialization.
Who do you think would be your perfect match? Will it be Bachira or Nagi? Well, without further ado, I invite you to discover who would be your best friend, but remember that they are all from bluelock, so they have very firm goals and will not hesitate to hurt you to get what they want. A competitive but crystal clear friendship.
Your friend is going on a date, what will he do first?
How do you like to spend your break time?
Choose the country with the best soccer team from the following:
What time do you go for a run or do any activity you consider exercise?
What do you think of the stars?
You were accused of gaslighting, what advice does your friend give you?
What do you do with your friends at a party?
Bachira Megumi
You have a very dense energy, you always think about what is right and wrong, so you need someone much more relaxed and sociable to open doors to new experiences. A friendship that invades you a bit will be good for you, even if you have doubts. Bachira would completely refresh your life.
Hyoma Chigiri
Your ideal partner in crime is one who pays attention to details, who pays attention to things that you would never notice. Also, you need someone to help you with your style and your routine, to guide you in various aspects in a firm way. Chigiri would be a perfect friend.
Isagi Yoichi
Isagi would be your perfect match, you are looking for the type of friendship that tries to support each other in the most difficult moments and also enjoy the funniest ones. Also, since you have a more playful personality, you require someone who is a bit more tempered, but full of empathy and personal ambition. Your perfect match is someone who is kind, but also has a strong personality.
Shouei Barou
Sometimes you need a very shocking light, you are more the type of person who likes to keep distance from others, so you are the clever shadow of the king (I don’t know if it’s the best, but you like it that way). You are the temperate type who manages his emotions very well, so you would actually get along with Barou who would push you to do more things. Despite the fact that he seems very aggressive, he is the type that would make you manage your emotions better and better, although, of course, not in the healthiest way.
Rin Itoshi
You like to learn from others, so you definitely hang out with the flashiest people. You are also a person with many ambitions, so Rin would be your best company because he is diligent and would always understand your spirit of progress. They would have aggressive competition, but, within what is possible, healthy.
Seshiro Nagi
You are a person who likes to take care of others, so you would get along perfectly with Nagi. She is very talented and appreciates things, but at the same time requires attention and care. A bit of a dependent relationship, but who am I? Relate as you prefer as long as you are happy. With Nagi you will always spend pleasant and fun times.
Well, what did you think? Would you get along with your coworker? Blue Lock? Tell me.
Blue Lock It is a spokon that in a classical way as well as dynamic shows the potential of the genre.
Where can I watch Blue Lock?
The 24 chapters of the anime adaptation by 8-Bit Studio are available on Crunchyroll. You can get excited about them before the new projects arrive.
The work is based on the manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It has been serialized since 2018 and is published in Kōdansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine.
It currently has 212 manga chapters.
