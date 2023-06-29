“Wow, complicated. I think you should calmly discuss the matter and try to check if you did it or not, also if it was intentional.”

“Ahhh, I told you to watch your words, how can you be like this? Hell, what now? Take responsibility.”

“Oh, I see… Let me think about the best way to proceed… It’s not a game, you know?”

The stars signal that it is time to sleep, and they are there all the time, even though we only see them at night.

What time do you go for a run or do any activity you consider exercise?

It’s already perfect, you won’t do much more than look in the mirror before you go out.

Test: Who would be your friend in Blue Lock?

Bachira Megumi You have a very dense energy, you always think about what is right and wrong, so you need someone much more relaxed and sociable to open doors to new experiences. A friendship that invades you a bit will be good for you, even if you have doubts. Bachira would completely refresh your life.

Hyoma Chigiri Your ideal partner in crime is one who pays attention to details, who pays attention to things that you would never notice. Also, you need someone to help you with your style and your routine, to guide you in various aspects in a firm way. Chigiri would be a perfect friend.

Isagi Yoichi Isagi would be your perfect match, you are looking for the type of friendship that tries to support each other in the most difficult moments and also enjoy the funniest ones. Also, since you have a more playful personality, you require someone who is a bit more tempered, but full of empathy and personal ambition. Your perfect match is someone who is kind, but also has a strong personality.

Shouei Barou Sometimes you need a very shocking light, you are more the type of person who likes to keep distance from others, so you are the clever shadow of the king (I don't know if it's the best, but you like it that way). You are the temperate type who manages his emotions very well, so you would actually get along with Barou who would push you to do more things. Despite the fact that he seems very aggressive, he is the type that would make you manage your emotions better and better, although, of course, not in the healthiest way.

Rin Itoshi You like to learn from others, so you definitely hang out with the flashiest people. You are also a person with many ambitions, so Rin would be your best company because he is diligent and would always understand your spirit of progress. They would have aggressive competition, but, within what is possible, healthy.