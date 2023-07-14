













Test: Which version of Henry Cavill would you be according to your personality?







towards the end of this month Henry Cavill will return to Netflix with the second part of the third season of The Witcher, after which he will say goodbye to the saga. So they will be the last moments in which we will appreciate it next to Yennefer and Ciri. However, it is rumored that we will have it in a new project of Warhammer Produced by Amazon. However, there is no date yet.

We also know that the new move at DC Studios left us without Henry Cavill starring in the DC movies. Superman. Nevertheless, It seems that we could still see it in a new installment of Enola Holmes.

Source: Netflix

The roles that Herny Cavill has played have positioned him in fame, his action-packed films and geeky accents are surprising. Let’s hope for new projects very soon to be able to appreciate it again on our screens.

However, for the moment we can perform the test and find out what kind of Henry Cavill we have the potential to be. Without further ado, the test:

See also Ubisoft confirms its presence at Gamescom 2022 What is your favorite color? Purple. Ahhh, anyone in matte. Red. Grey. Favorite? I don’t know, I like the dark color range. Black. You have several dates with the same person, he asks you what they are, what do you answer? Ah, wow, I thought we were going out as friends, I was always careful not to cross the limits. Girlfriends? I want. Labels? No never. Bye bye. Marriage consolidates a relationship and gives very interesting benefits, will you want to join your credit with mine? Whatever we are, we will be. I think we should formalize and see if we both agree to have a courtship. What do you like to dream about? With which I am rich. With that the end of Knights of the Zodiac has already been announced. With world peace. With my unfinished business resolved. My crush. Happiness. What is your favorite drink? Beer. Fresh water. Came. Soda. Tea. Coffee, sometimes it seems that I have a double life, I need extra energy. What is the most important thing in this life? Pleasure. Love. The money. Justice. The truth. The videogames. I go for a run or do any kind of exercise. I go out to drink something. I solve puzzles. I like to go to the supermarket or go out to do any shopping. I watch anime. I like to read/see beautiful and happy things. Yes, but not many. Links change and some friends are unknown today. I have friends in every corner of the world. Each one is very different from the others. I have friends, lol! Isn’t it noticeable? HAHA, I have, yes, of course… No, honestly the links require a lot of dedication and I have better things to do. The truth is that I have few, but they are very reliable. I have some friends… It’s your best friend’s birthday, how will you celebrate? I invite him to eat. You have to go out drinking. Make me a wishlist so I don’t fail. A prepaid card. A manga. See also Star Wars Ahsoka: Production of the series has begun, announces Disney + with a photo shoot You have to go out to eat ramen and play video games at night. TEST: Which Henry Cavill are you according to your personality? Clarke Kent, Superman – Superman Justice is something you are always looking for, you try to be the most upright, but water, that is very complicated and there will always be a perspective that will criticize the good you do. You are a very straight and transparent person, you try to do good in everything you do, but remember that not everyone is like that and be prepared for it. You are a bit closed, you don’t trust everyone, but you are kind to everyone, and if someone beats you, they will be forever in your heart. You are a very valuable person. Sherlock Holmes – Enola Holmes A person who attends to every detail, but goes further. He not only notices it but you can understand everything thanks to “insignificant things”. The devil is in the details. Nobody can fool you. You enjoy alone time a lot, but you could definitely use a friend to hang out with to get some fresh air. Remember that being smart is useless if you don’t expand your knowledge. You are a very responsible and practical person. Sometimes you tend to be very blunt in your ways, perhaps you could try to be more empathetic. Geralt of Rivia – The Witcher Someone brave who seems very dark, but you also have a lot to give. You definitely have a heart of gold even though you seem like the toughest guy in the world. You are always eager to help and you are a bit impulsive, try to get into less trouble. You strive to express yourself better, keep it up. You are a careful person who really cares about others, you also know how to have fun but in a responsible way. You are made of good wood. Charles Brandon, the Duke of Suffolk – The Tudors Uff, what if you like to love. You are a person who considers himself quite free, however, you should review that position because it sounds purely selfish to me, huh. The truth is that you know how to have fun, but maybe you could put some limits. Waters with hurting others, not everyone sees life like you. And as a piece of advice, cut down on drinking and dancing. Get reading, even if it’s in an RPG. See also Gears of War's Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz are heading Fortnite Napoleon Solo – The CIPOL agent You like money, but that’s not why you’re a merely materialistic person. Isn’t it true that money brings happiness? Food, home security, among other things. You care about others in a very 21st century way, in other words, without compromising your own security and stability. You are a dynamic and original person. You see life in a very realistic way and you strive to get what you want. I’m your fan. Henry Cavill- The Original The only one, the perfect one, the most adored! You have the potential to be the next Henry Cavill! Just spend fewer hours in the geeky world and start exercising. You have all the vibes of a golden retriever in gamer format. You are kind and responsible, but I invite you to socialize a little more, after all, we live in this world, right?

We recommend you: People’s Champion! Henry Cavill prefers gaming to partying

What are the projects on the door for Henry Cavill?

After running out of roles for Superman and The Witcher, fans are wondering what fate has in store for Henry Cavill. Here we discuss his upcoming projects:

Argylle – Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen: The Gentlemen of the Mob, King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur)

The Rosie Project – Steve Falk

Highlander (The Immortals) – Remake by Chad Stahelski (John Wick)

Untitled Guy Ritchie film

