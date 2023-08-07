Today we want to share with you a test which requires a lot of attention for its resolution. The aim of the quiz is to find out which of the two women is the patient’s wife. There are definitely a lot of things to take into account in this picture, but if you are an expert at this type of riddles, rest assured that you will come to the correct answer.

Look closely at the photo and try to find out which of the two women is the wife of patient. The only thing we ask is that you pay close attention to the details, as that is what will lead you to a correct answer.

In the picture we see two women and a man. The woman in red expresses disgust at her, which is why the patient even opened his mouth. The woman in green, on the other hand, seems to be a lot upset from the situation.

Which of the two women is the wife of the man hospitalized? It would be more logical to think that the woman in red is the patient’s wife, since she has assumed an attitude as if she wanted to insult him. This often happens in couples, but you try to abandon all logic and take a look at all the details.

If you look closely, you can indeed see the woman in green wearing a wedding ring wedding ring on the hand. This means that the patient’s wife is indeed the woman in green. But who is the one in red then? Most likely she is there mother of the patient. The woman is not happy with something, so she quarrels with her son. Perhaps the man ended up in the hospital for negligence and the mother scolds him. The woman in green, on the other hand, seems to be very upset, since it is her dear one Husband. If you managed to solve the quiz, we recommend that you share it with your family and friends.