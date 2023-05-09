I meditate and think about what things I didn’t like about myself being in the relationship, I don’t think about my ex-partner, I think about myself. But, I also cry a lot.

Guardians of the Galaxy

starlord You are the voice that leads the groups, maybe not the most efficient, but a very interesting one. Despite appearing carefree, the truth is that you are slippery enough to always get away with it in a nice way. Kindness is one of the most important characteristics of this time, so congratulations, keep it up. In addition, you are very interested in the stability of your friends and do your best to keep yourself well for them. You are the most empathetic and righteous galactic adventurer, that’s why everyone wants to be close to you.

rocket A very painful past marked you forever, however, despite forming a somewhat sinister character, you also accept the advantages that it bequeathed to you, ultimately that is why it is you, today. You learned to let go and you know that you will be able to fulfill your dreams, although you are aware that it will not be exactly as you imagined. You carry on on your own, your resilience and adaptability are amazing, and everyone appreciates you for it.

drax You seem very rude and inflexible, but the truth is that you are very attentive, you like to take care of others and you try to listen to them in your own way. You are very brave and often express yourself clearly even if you sometimes seem rude or selfish. You are very direct and sometimes that hurts people, be a little more careful with it, please. Everyone values ​​you both for your qualities and for your “defects”.

groot You are the walking tenderness, you always manage to unite others around you, although you are reliable you also cause others to worry about you. Although you look very sweet, the truth is that you are very strong. You are able to relate to people in a very personal way, it is as if you speak a different and very precise language with each of your friends, so not everyone understands you. You are a person of cycles, you were reborn and you go with everything.

Gamora With a difficult character, but with a good heart. You have many friends, you are very popular. It seems that you see everything from a panoramic view, so you always understand what is happening and that allows you to interact in the most appropriate way. However, so many ties can cause a gap with others, be careful not to neglect the most important people for you. You are very intense and daring. Always one hundred and with the best attitude.

Mantis You are very gullible and naive, and these parts of you are what your friends value because they contain your essence. However, be careful, there are people who will not be so nice to you. Also, you know very well that you cannot depend on the good will of others forever, so be quick to put margins to take care of yourself. You are very empathetic, because you know how to respect each of the facets of your friends, you understand very well how they work and you support them until the end.