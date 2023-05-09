The next test of Guardians of the Galaxy contemplate the last characters of the cast, who make up the gang of volume 3. We refer to Peter Quill, Rocket, Drax, Groot, Gamora, Mantis and Nebula. Dare to discover which of them you would be in the middle of a dangerous but fun galaxy.
Here is the test:
The most important quality of your best friend:
Your favorite constellation is:
You get lost on another planet, what is the first thing you do to try to survive?
Your favorite anime of the spring season 2023 is…
What do you do to get over an ex?
starlord
You are the voice that leads the groups, maybe not the most efficient, but a very interesting one. Despite appearing carefree, the truth is that you are slippery enough to always get away with it in a nice way. Kindness is one of the most important characteristics of this time, so congratulations, keep it up. In addition, you are very interested in the stability of your friends and do your best to keep yourself well for them. You are the most empathetic and righteous galactic adventurer, that’s why everyone wants to be close to you.
rocket
A very painful past marked you forever, however, despite forming a somewhat sinister character, you also accept the advantages that it bequeathed to you, ultimately that is why it is you, today. You learned to let go and you know that you will be able to fulfill your dreams, although you are aware that it will not be exactly as you imagined. You carry on on your own, your resilience and adaptability are amazing, and everyone appreciates you for it.
drax
You seem very rude and inflexible, but the truth is that you are very attentive, you like to take care of others and you try to listen to them in your own way. You are very brave and often express yourself clearly even if you sometimes seem rude or selfish. You are very direct and sometimes that hurts people, be a little more careful with it, please. Everyone values you both for your qualities and for your “defects”.
groot
You are the walking tenderness, you always manage to unite others around you, although you are reliable you also cause others to worry about you. Although you look very sweet, the truth is that you are very strong. You are able to relate to people in a very personal way, it is as if you speak a different and very precise language with each of your friends, so not everyone understands you. You are a person of cycles, you were reborn and you go with everything.
Gamora
With a difficult character, but with a good heart. You have many friends, you are very popular. It seems that you see everything from a panoramic view, so you always understand what is happening and that allows you to interact in the most appropriate way. However, so many ties can cause a gap with others, be careful not to neglect the most important people for you. You are very intense and daring. Always one hundred and with the best attitude.
Mantis
You are very gullible and naive, and these parts of you are what your friends value because they contain your essence. However, be careful, there are people who will not be so nice to you. Also, you know very well that you cannot depend on the good will of others forever, so be quick to put margins to take care of yourself. You are very empathetic, because you know how to respect each of the facets of your friends, you understand very well how they work and you support them until the end.
Nebula
You’re a bit explosive, try to calm down because sometimes you take it out on whoever stands in front of you and that’s not cool. Your friends value you for your firmness when deciding and for your temper when analyzing things, but also for your vulnerability that you sometimes show them. Remember that it is not bad to show your weakest side, your friends will only try to help you in what is offered to you and they will understand you more and more, that will make them closer.
Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 It is a delivery that has the traditional action set with a very illustrative rhythm that blurs the lines of violence. Besides, this new film is as emotional as the previous ones, will make you go from laughing to tears in two seconds. As always, the banner of friendship as the family one chooses remains pure and prolific in this latest film.
What is Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 about?
Peter Quill is still in misery after the loss of Gamora, however, after an unfortunate event in which his best friend’s life is in danger, Star Lord and all the guardians will have to embark on an adventure against time.
However, this latest galactic odyssey will help you better understand what you need to do in this new phase of your lives.
