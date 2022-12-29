Solving puzzles is fun not only for kids but also for adults. Everyone wants to self-evaluate from time to time and tackle some tasks. Therefore, today we will offer you curious test with ingenuity and solving it everyone can feel almost like a real detective. In this picture, which of the girls is actually a boy in a costume?

During the investigation you will have to pay attention to the smallest details, think logically and be very intelligent. This is a great way to spend time in the company of not only your family but also your friends. Are you ready to solve the riddle?

From now on you have to show your best face. To figure out which of these young women is actually a man, you have to be a detective at the level of Sherlock Holmes. But what clue should you be looking for? Are you looking in the figures, in the clothes or in the makeup?

Sure, you can think of the former girl wearing lipstick strangely. You can eye suspiciously at the second young woman who is shedding her mustache. But if we’re pretty sure there’s a boy in this shot, it must be said that he is hiding under the guise of third young woman. Here is the solution to your riddle.

Test: Which of the girls is actually a boy in a costume? Here is the solution to your problem

As already mentioned, we are ready to offer you the solution to the puzzle. So don’t worry if you weren’t able to solve the test on your own. As already anticipated, the man present in this image is hiding under the third young woman.

And do you know why? If you look closely at the picture, you can see that this ‘woman’ has one scarf which is used to cover the Adam’s apple. The accessory, in fact, is present neither in the first nor in the second woman. Have fun getting your family and friends to solve the quiz!