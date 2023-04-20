













Test: Which Makoto Shinkai movie would you star in?

Among all the filmography of Makoto Shinkai, we can find fabulous movies like Your Name, The garden of words, Journey to Agartha, 5cm. per second, Weathering with you, In addition to the most recent Suzume no Tojimari. Each one has spectacular protagonists that we return to here so that you know what kind of Makoto girl you would be in the rebellious projects of the popular director.

It should be noted, if you have not seen the films that we mentioned, you should keep in mind that some are darker than others, but they all have a very conscious and revealing perspective on love. Let’s see what kind of romance you would be able to star in.

Here is the test, we hope you enjoy it:

What do you think of fate? There comes a time in life, when you look back and you can understand everything… How this dear life works. You are capable of creating it. There is definitely something that unites us with the people we meet and the world we live in. Every little event in our lives opens or lets slip opportunities. Fate is the canvas on which we paint our choices. Of course it exists, however, it is not set in stone. It is difficult to explain, but I believe that destiny is only a catalog of paths, there are points that we will reach, whether we want to or not, and there are others that we can avoid. For example, if you have to get to a place, you will arrive, even if it is late. It exists, and there is nothing we can do to change it. It’s hard to accept that one part of you believes it exists, while another tries to deny it outright. That’s why I think it exists, if and when you want it. It is a kind concept that will help you always. It is brave to accept it. What remains after love? Frustration. Beautiful memories. Sadness. Hope. Worth. Unresolved issues. What do you think of long distance relationships?

I think they can work, but you have to know how to give yourself the necessary space. Because if you talk daily, at the same time, with the person… You will surely get bored. Relationship from afar, happy all four. See also A great new game for 2022: Atlus details his plans after Shin Megami Tensei 5 If you want it to work, it works. I consider that they do not work, I would prefer to ask for some time to think about whether things can work through an action plan in addition to reviewing the feasibility, for example, agreeing on a period of time to see each other, etc. I think they are beautiful and have potential. If you agree to a kind of routine they could work. Although the routine should not be seen as an obligation, but as a way to maintain fluid and constant communication. They do not work, it is better to see how you move in with your partner. Strawberry cake Frozen pancake Chocolate cake chocolates and cookies mango snow Yes, I know that the love of my life is somewhere in this world. There comes a time in your life when you know it does exist, but you let it slip away. It’s something very unique, it’s real, but cowards miss it and fools aren’t even capable of acknowledging that fact or fighting to make amends for it. Well, I guess you don’t believe it until you find it. I believe that love is something very complex, it goes beyond believing in it or not. Of course, but I’m adamant. There is only one in life, the others will be like aftershocks of earthquakes. Yes, but in all types, from brotherly to romantic. How independent are you? Ah, 60 percent, I help around the house as much as I can, but I don’t cook every day. 85 percent, I do everything, but I still don’t pay bills. It’s just that what I do balances the rest. I consider that I am independent enough for my age. 100 percent, well 98 percent, it’s impossible to be completely independent. Ahhh, I’d say 90 percent, and somewhat poorly done, I get through it all, but honestly, not in the best way.

80 percent independence, I do all my homework but they still help me pay for some services. Your partner dies, you remarry, with whom would you bury yourself? I kill myself after my partner passes away, no joke I survive him long. Of the second because I surely owe him the improvement of the first. I’m sure I’ll die first. I would not marry again. I wouldn’t marry twice, but if that were the hypothetically forced case, I would still rest forever next to the first one. Better everyone with their family. What is your ideal place to live? A quiet town would be perfect for me. Some small town. The place doesn’t matter, as long as I’m with the people I love. The capital of a country, there is always everything and you never get bored. A forest or something like that, a cool place with few people. I’m fine where I live now. How long did it take you to get over your ex?

10 years. It is scientifically proven that the time it takes to get over a relationship is twice the time you spent with your partner. See also The controversial Denuvo comes to the Switch | Atomix I still feel a deep bond inside of me, something will connect us forever.

Let’s see, I think we’re still together, despite everything. 3 years. I’m not going to get over the love of my life, I’m going to get him back. What is your favorite Studio Ghibli movie?

Whispers of the heart Spirited Away Arriety The Tale of Princess Kaguya the moving castle poppy hill Test: Makoto Shinkai Mitsuha Miyamizu—Your Name You are a very brave and energetic person. Love exists because you embody it. Your coolness spreads and makes everyone nice because you exist around. Your idea of ​​love is very benevolent and optimistic, you are resilient and committed to everything you do. You want to live and trust the world. Thank you for existing, you make the capitalist universe a more welcoming place. Your will is indestructible and your glow is extremely necessary for this reality. Keep it up. Suzume Iwato – Suzume no Tojimari You are so much more than brave, you are unstoppable and confident. You are rebellious enough, but also quite considerate. Your strength is your best quality, the firmness of your decisions and the way you carry them out is truly impressive. You are corny to the perfect extent, you are also sassy. You do not doubt your decisions and choose the right path even if it is the difficult one. Love is what you are capable of offering to others. Your clarity is a very valuable part of you. You invite others to improve, you are able to receive help and give it without any complication. Akari Shinohara—2 inches. per second You like love because you can’t save it. You try to see the bitter side of him, you know there is something behind and after love, and you decide to focus on it. Sometimes you get a little bored with it and decide that anything else is involved in it much more than you. At other times you hold it close so long that you roughly squeeze it into something slimy. The viscosity you generate from love hugs you, but it also hurts you. Look more often at the sky and learn to trust yourself and others. Love exists, as you say, when you have the will to see it, take care of it and commit yourself to it. The loop persists because you feed it. Love is what burns in the darkness of your blood, allow it to sprout. Yukari Yukino — The Garden of Words You had a bad experience that was perhaps mostly your fault. However, you should reevaluate, you think you did something that you could have done better, don’t worry, it always is, the important thing is to learn from it. Love will come to you if you allow it and you will be able to receive it depending on the space you want to give it in your life. You have wisdom, don’t let pain darken it. Do not allow pain to come to you, choose it and devour it, then surely you love with energy. Love is possible. See also Solve the Shapeshifters Kevin Volland SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheapest solution and no loyalty Asuna Watase — Journey to Agartha Love entails duels, it is natural that we want to feel that pain once in our lives and have more than enough to avoid it later. But let us remember that it is not always a matter of forgetting those we love, perhaps it is rather the commitment to believe in the strength of what they gave us and keep it healthy in our lives. Don’t live halfway, you can be happy. Give yourself a moment, breathe and think back. Love is that peace that will illuminate you, yes, it will also give you boredom and, at times it will bother you, but it will give you warmth and always unique smiles. Support love, that it will give you genuine support. Hina Amano — Weathering with you Let them get out of your way because you have managed to forge it with a lot of dedication. You are super independent, you have an enviable strength and temper, you overcome any situation and with a positive attitude. No matter what happens, be it love or pain, you will receive it with joy. You are a very conscious and mature person, you do not allow anything to change you for the worse and you try to look out for others. Your soul is a crystalline, firm and beautiful jewel. If brave love had a face, it would have yours.

Regardless of who you got, we hope you enjoyed the quiz. From our perspective, each of the girls has an interesting vision and build, very sensitive and humane.

They show us that love can have a very painful glow, despite this, we hope you always think it’s worth it. Never give up and be everything you need to be. Express yourself and love, correct what you must, apologize, accept and yearn. Never doubt that you deserve love, and above all, that you are capable of loving.

Love is as complex or as simple as you propose, and a lot lies in the will you have for it. Cheer up, keep your flag of honesty, you will see that everything will go well. try, always. Better regret that than avoiding it.

