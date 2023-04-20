Among all the filmography of Makoto Shinkai, we can find fabulous movies like Your Name, The garden of words, Journey to Agartha, 5cm. per second, Weathering with you, In addition to the most recent Suzume no Tojimari. Each one has spectacular protagonists that we return to here so that you know what kind of Makoto girl you would be in the rebellious projects of the popular director.
It should be noted, if you have not seen the films that we mentioned, you should keep in mind that some are darker than others, but they all have a very conscious and revealing perspective on love. Let’s see what kind of romance you would be able to star in.
Here is the test, we hope you enjoy it:
What do you think of fate?
What remains after love?
What do you think of long distance relationships?
How independent are you?
Your partner dies, you remarry, with whom would you bury yourself?
What is your ideal place to live?
How long did it take you to get over your ex?
What is your favorite Studio Ghibli movie?
Mitsuha Miyamizu—Your Name
You are a very brave and energetic person. Love exists because you embody it. Your coolness spreads and makes everyone nice because you exist around. Your idea of love is very benevolent and optimistic, you are resilient and committed to everything you do. You want to live and trust the world. Thank you for existing, you make the capitalist universe a more welcoming place. Your will is indestructible and your glow is extremely necessary for this reality. Keep it up.
Suzume Iwato – Suzume no Tojimari
You are so much more than brave, you are unstoppable and confident. You are rebellious enough, but also quite considerate. Your strength is your best quality, the firmness of your decisions and the way you carry them out is truly impressive. You are corny to the perfect extent, you are also sassy. You do not doubt your decisions and choose the right path even if it is the difficult one. Love is what you are capable of offering to others. Your clarity is a very valuable part of you. You invite others to improve, you are able to receive help and give it without any complication.
Akari Shinohara—2 inches. per second
You like love because you can’t save it. You try to see the bitter side of him, you know there is something behind and after love, and you decide to focus on it. Sometimes you get a little bored with it and decide that anything else is involved in it much more than you. At other times you hold it close so long that you roughly squeeze it into something slimy. The viscosity you generate from love hugs you, but it also hurts you. Look more often at the sky and learn to trust yourself and others. Love exists, as you say, when you have the will to see it, take care of it and commit yourself to it. The loop persists because you feed it. Love is what burns in the darkness of your blood, allow it to sprout.
Yukari Yukino — The Garden of Words
You had a bad experience that was perhaps mostly your fault. However, you should reevaluate, you think you did something that you could have done better, don’t worry, it always is, the important thing is to learn from it. Love will come to you if you allow it and you will be able to receive it depending on the space you want to give it in your life. You have wisdom, don’t let pain darken it. Do not allow pain to come to you, choose it and devour it, then surely you love with energy. Love is possible.
Asuna Watase — Journey to Agartha
Love entails duels, it is natural that we want to feel that pain once in our lives and have more than enough to avoid it later. But let us remember that it is not always a matter of forgetting those we love, perhaps it is rather the commitment to believe in the strength of what they gave us and keep it healthy in our lives. Don’t live halfway, you can be happy. Give yourself a moment, breathe and think back. Love is that peace that will illuminate you, yes, it will also give you boredom and, at times it will bother you, but it will give you warmth and always unique smiles. Support love, that it will give you genuine support.
Hina Amano — Weathering with you
Let them get out of your way because you have managed to forge it with a lot of dedication. You are super independent, you have an enviable strength and temper, you overcome any situation and with a positive attitude. No matter what happens, be it love or pain, you will receive it with joy. You are a very conscious and mature person, you do not allow anything to change you for the worse and you try to look out for others. Your soul is a crystalline, firm and beautiful jewel. If brave love had a face, it would have yours.
Regardless of who you got, we hope you enjoyed the quiz. From our perspective, each of the girls has an interesting vision and build, very sensitive and humane.
They show us that love can have a very painful glow, despite this, we hope you always think it’s worth it. Never give up and be everything you need to be. Express yourself and love, correct what you must, apologize, accept and yearn. Never doubt that you deserve love, and above all, that you are capable of loving.
Love is as complex or as simple as you propose, and a lot lies in the will you have for it. Cheer up, keep your flag of honesty, you will see that everything will go well. try, always. Better regret that than avoiding it.
When was Suzume no Tojimari released?
On April 13, 2023, the most recent film by Makoto Shinkai, director of your name.
