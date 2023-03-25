Blue Lock it is the new spokon that brings a fresh air, it is not the delivery of anime of classic sports, its dark, very human essence reveals a new nuance to the industry. Because of this, we decided to do a test of the most flirtatious characters to see if you can identify with any of them.

We must remember that Blue Lock had a spectacular impact on the 2022 Qatar Cupmoment in which rumors began about the possibility that the battle royale project would have been possible in the country of the rising Sun and that we would be before its fruits.

However, the Japanese did not manage to get the cup, although their role was spectacular, of that there is no doubt.

the sleeve of Blue Lock It is still in publication and the anime delivery will reach 24 episodes, so we are facing one of Bandai Namco’s new hits. Let’s see how his hype continues. And, without further ado, we leave you the test, we hope that you will be able to find your essence reflected in one of the brilliant and enthusiastic characters in the story.

a tarantula A puppy A kitten A ferret

A snake You have to read for a class/work, and you are given the following options, who do you pretend to read to?

Nefando by Mónica Ojeda, if I have time, I’ll read it. The three bodies of Cixin Liu, I will read the synopsis. Italo Calvino’s comics, it sounds funny and Sci-Fi. I will listen to the audiobooks. See also Mortal Kombat risked not having its iconic dragon. Discovering the history of the logo Ted Chiang’s exhalation. Green, Red, Orange by Mariana Enríquez, it’s short, I’ll read it. Choose your favorite anime genre: shoujo thriller Shōnen Seinen

Spokon How flamer are you on a scale of 1 to 10? Three, if they make me desperate. 12,000 if they are useless so that they get into the high leagues. Equis, we all learn in the games, what we should do and what not. One is that sometimes they troll. Bah, why flame, how lazy. Games are for fun. If you have a project or work pending, but your friend has a birthday and just threw a party, what do you do?

I’ll go, but only for a couple of hours, because the project is also important. I’ll rush to get the job done and get there towards the end of the party. Same and it gets better. I’m not going, but I think I’ll send something and maybe make a quick video call. There will be a lot of people, I definitely won’t go, then I buy him something and that’s it. Clearly it’s important, I’ll help with the shopping and I’ll stay until I pick up the things. What kind of video game do you prefer? platforms simulators Shooter MOBA RPG I’m fine with eating out. A complete date: with food and activities. The perfect date is taking into account the wishes of the other person. Planning is required. Ahhhh, that they come to see me, but at the door of my house, you have to keep your distance on the first date. See also Will NVIDIA announce the new RTX 40 GPU architecture very soon? With a coffee/tea I’m fine. Blue Lock Characters Megumi Bachira Everyone loves you, you are the type of person who adapts easily and invites everyone to improve. You are quite optimistic and fun, although also somewhat dark. People trust you blindly, but they know that you have many facets, and they are all good, although some are stranger than others. Focus on continuing like this, and you will get better each time. You will have a happy life that you will only owe to you. Yoichi Isagi You have a lot to discover about yourself, you need an introspection but kind, you know, there is no rush and nobody is perfect. You can achieve it because you have some confidence in yourself, in addition to the desire to improve coupled with courage and perseverance. You are very kind, but you know very well when you should stop being so, very mature of you. Everyone knows how to appreciate your qualities, hopefully you do too, but without becoming self-centered. Hyoma Chigiri You are a very cool person, you like to do things well and fast, in other words you have a high level of efficiency. But, you do not neglect anything, you are the type that thoroughly checks the details of its development in all aspects. However, you are also a bit fearful, remember that there is only one life, so dare everything. Seishiro Nagi Your ego is a bit big, but you don’t have much motivation to do things. However, when you start doing them, you stand out. You feel a lot because everything works out for you without trying too hard. It is difficult for you to socialize, you have few friends but they are worth a lot to you. Everything is good for you, but try to open up a little more, surely you would do better than now. See also Chris Hemsworth believes that Thor could die soon in the MCU | EarthGamer nikko ikki One of the great virtues of humanity is knowing how to recognize our own qualities and those of others, without being self-centered or envious, and you have that eye. Also, you have enough emotional intelligence to guide this where it should go. You will improve because you know how to see others. You have the strength to hold on to your goals and your friends, to have a bearable path.

the characters of Blue Lock they have a lot to teach us about humanity in a competition that involves the essence and dreams of young players who aspire to heaven. Let’s join them and find out who will be the best striker in Japan, and in the world.

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

It is available on the platform Crunchyroll, its first season will have 24 chapters.

The manga work is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. Kodansha is the publisher that publishes it since 2018. So far it has 23 compilation volumes.

