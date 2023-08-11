













Test: Which Bungo Stray Dogs character would you be based on your personality?









bungo stray dogs It is a work that starts from the universal literary universe. His characters are based on great figures of novelists, poets and essayists from around the world. From the great Russian writers of realism to the nationalists of Japan and even modern Americans.

bungo stray dogs It helps us to know a little about the history of the characters (based on their real life) and their work, especially their most successful titles. It is an impressive manga that allows us to imagine our favorite writers living in a different world, thanks to which they have unimaginable powers.

The success of bungo stray dogs It is undeniable, and I am sure that at times you would like to read the work of each of the Japanese writers from the detective agency, so I think that for you to decide and start with one, it might help you to know who you make the best match with.

Source: Studio Bones

For this reason, I present a test for you to find out: Which Bungo Stray Dogs character would you be according to your personality? Without further ado, I leave it to you below:

How important is the wrapping in a gift? It’s a gesture that shows you care a lot!

It is part of the gift and requires attention. Everything must be balanced.

See also Nintendo is "scared" of the Nintendo Switch successor What case do you have? When you die you don’t even take the gift. It’s kind of useless, but it’s cute. There are things in life that matter precisely because they are absurd. Girls love it, but it’s just an influence of consumerism. The devil hides in the details. The type of wrap you used says a lot. What is your most cherished dream? Help others. Find world peace. Die. Beat the patriarchy.

get girlfriend. Solve all the mysteries of the world. Make more friends.

What did you do on your last vacation? I slept a lot every day, I tried to rest as much as possible.

Lots of stalking. I honed my flirting and unmasking skills.

I put everything in order, from doing the most extreme cleaning to organizing my calendar of activities for the rest of the year.

I went out a lot for walks, eating and drinking with my friends.

I dedicated myself to promoting new ideas and awakening minds, haha ​​I read a lot. I ate a lot. I thought a lot. I talked a lot.

I finally managed to focus on my exercise routine.

What do you think is the sound of death arriving? The sound of the wind, I imagine. A shout! Oops, interesting, probably some weird and creepy sound. My own voice. Some heels. No sound, just silence. Is the human being bad by origin or is it society that corrupts him? The oppressive system Each and every system.

Disorder and lack of precision cause the evils of the world. Misunderstandings are the origin of evil. What is wickedness? A social convention about sensitivities and their wounds. Socialization is complicated… Is there evil? Women, capitalism and the West. We are the origin of the evil of the universe. You are late to get to the meeting with your high school friends, what do you do? I’ll pay an Uber.

It’s impossible, I would never be late. I have foreseen even unforeseen events. Hey, well I’m late, right? *Were you planning to go?* Boy, I don’t have time anymore… No way. It can’t be, if I’m late I won’t be able to see everyone’s impressions at the reunion, I’ll have to pay for an Uber. I send a message to let you know.

See also Amazon offers: HORI Split Pad Compact controller for Switch at a discount at the historic minimum price No, I will not be part of the hypersaturation and the age of the spectacle (my friends give me screenshots of what is interesting).

Oh yeah, and it’s pretentious. I only have photographs of artists, concerts, and so on. Yeah, and I try really hard not to post too many insta stories of my perfectly composed food. I never make it. Yes, it is full of pictures of me with my friends, my family and my partner. Yes, and it is very aesthetic. Yes, I have a lot of kawaii and kitty photos. You had an outfit prepared for a month for your friend’s party, but you realize that it has a stain just before going out, what do you do? Ugh, did I really prepare it that long ago? It doesn’t matter, I have a spare outfit. Meh, okay, I still look the same as always. Well, it’s ugly but no way, if I don’t hurry up, I’ll be late.

Ayyy, no, it can’t be, with how much it cost me. I cry and end. Bah, it’s just clothes, I hope it doesn’t show too much. I’ll try to clean it up quickly.

Quiz: Bungo Stray Dogs dazai osamu Life is dark and sometimes you can’t see the light, not even a glimmer. Remember that in the void is the space that gives you the opportunity to move, change, and think. There are many things in this world, do you want to take a closer look? Perhaps you will find a detail that invites you to want to be here for good. Have a coffee, meditate and feel the air in your hair (hopefully not from the city), there are still things to see and read, okay? Shake off the pain from time to time. atsushi nakajima You are incredible, even in the worst moments you manage not only to overcome, but also to be optimistic and keep your center. You are admirable! You like to socialize and find the good things in everything, you manage to go your way with joy. Stay healthy and happy. Keep it up. You brighten the world. Edogawa Ranpo Every detail is connected to another, and no one knows it better than you. You pay too much attention to the world around you, especially the darker parts, you like to analyze and discover information from everyone and for everyone. Be careful not to get into trouble for your lively eyes. Remember, whoever has the information has the power. See also More Mario Movie Posters Revealed Doppo Kunikida Lower two lines to your organization touch because you suffocate the world. It’s good that you’re like that, responsible and respectful, but be flexible from time to time, you know, we only have one life (as far as we know), so sometimes, let yourself live without pressure, okay? Contemplate the world without analyzing every detail, you will find another form of beauty. Junichirō Tanizaki Wow, you manage to appreciate everything with a lot of passion, you are cheerful and kind. You like to love a lot. Your freshness is capable of permeating the whole world. But, sometimes maybe you could open up a little more. You know, your world is just a part of the other things in the universe. Be careful with the girls, okay? Akiko Yosano Yes, in TierraGamer there are also enemies of the patriarchy as there have been since the beginning of time, and you fabulously demonstrate it. But what a revolutionary air, so energetic, so just! Who like you! You against the system, but be careful, you know, not having networks or being radical will put you in a difficult position. Remember that ideas are one thing, and actions are another. Stand firm and keep in mind that you are part of the universe for better and for worse.

Remember that they are only characters from the detective agency.

We recommend you: Quiz: Who is your Chainsaw Man waifu?

How many chapters does Bungo Stray Dogs have?

It currently has 56 episodes, however, the fifth season is still on the air. Remember that you can see all the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Number of episodes per season:

1- 12 episodes

2- 13 chapters

3- 12 episodes

4- 13 chapters

5- 5 episodes (on air)

Plus Crunchyroll has the movie DEAD APPLE.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)