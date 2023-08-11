bungo stray dogs It is a work that starts from the universal literary universe. His characters are based on great figures of novelists, poets and essayists from around the world. From the great Russian writers of realism to the nationalists of Japan and even modern Americans.
bungo stray dogs It helps us to know a little about the history of the characters (based on their real life) and their work, especially their most successful titles. It is an impressive manga that allows us to imagine our favorite writers living in a different world, thanks to which they have unimaginable powers.
The success of bungo stray dogs It is undeniable, and I am sure that at times you would like to read the work of each of the Japanese writers from the detective agency, so I think that for you to decide and start with one, it might help you to know who you make the best match with.
For this reason, I present a test for you to find out: Which Bungo Stray Dogs character would you be according to your personality? Without further ado, I leave it to you below:
How important is the wrapping in a gift?
What is your most cherished dream?
What did you do on your last vacation?
What do you think is the sound of death arriving?
Is the human being bad by origin or is it society that corrupts him?
You are late to get to the meeting with your high school friends, what do you do?
You had an outfit prepared for a month for your friend’s party, but you realize that it has a stain just before going out, what do you do?
dazai osamu
Life is dark and sometimes you can’t see the light, not even a glimmer. Remember that in the void is the space that gives you the opportunity to move, change, and think. There are many things in this world, do you want to take a closer look? Perhaps you will find a detail that invites you to want to be here for good. Have a coffee, meditate and feel the air in your hair (hopefully not from the city), there are still things to see and read, okay? Shake off the pain from time to time.
atsushi nakajima
You are incredible, even in the worst moments you manage not only to overcome, but also to be optimistic and keep your center. You are admirable! You like to socialize and find the good things in everything, you manage to go your way with joy. Stay healthy and happy. Keep it up. You brighten the world.
Edogawa Ranpo
Every detail is connected to another, and no one knows it better than you. You pay too much attention to the world around you, especially the darker parts, you like to analyze and discover information from everyone and for everyone. Be careful not to get into trouble for your lively eyes. Remember, whoever has the information has the power.
Doppo Kunikida
Lower two lines to your organization touch because you suffocate the world. It’s good that you’re like that, responsible and respectful, but be flexible from time to time, you know, we only have one life (as far as we know), so sometimes, let yourself live without pressure, okay? Contemplate the world without analyzing every detail, you will find another form of beauty.
Junichirō Tanizaki
Wow, you manage to appreciate everything with a lot of passion, you are cheerful and kind. You like to love a lot. Your freshness is capable of permeating the whole world. But, sometimes maybe you could open up a little more. You know, your world is just a part of the other things in the universe. Be careful with the girls, okay?
Akiko Yosano
Yes, in TierraGamer there are also enemies of the patriarchy as there have been since the beginning of time, and you fabulously demonstrate it. But what a revolutionary air, so energetic, so just! Who like you! You against the system, but be careful, you know, not having networks or being radical will put you in a difficult position. Remember that ideas are one thing, and actions are another. Stand firm and keep in mind that you are part of the universe for better and for worse.
How many chapters does Bungo Stray Dogs have?
It currently has 56 episodes, however, the fifth season is still on the air. Remember that you can see all the episodes on Crunchyroll.
Number of episodes per season:
- 1- 12 episodes
- 2- 13 chapters
- 3- 12 episodes
- 4- 13 chapters
- 5- 5 episodes (on air)
Plus Crunchyroll has the movie DEAD APPLE.
