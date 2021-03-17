Shingeki no Kyojin He first conquered us with the fantasy of a dystopian world where there were Titans who ate humans, and not only that, there were also Titans who had special characteristics, which made them much more interesting.

Soon after, we would discover that they are actually humans who carry that power, and that even the protagonist turned out to be one of them. Don’t you feel like it’s been a long time? When we believed that defeating the Titans would bring a happy ending.

Enough of nostalgia, if you are in this test it is because surely you want to know what titan you are in Shingeki no Kyojin if you lived in that world, and according to your personality.

Maybe you have the most in common with who you least expected, so go ahead with the questions! (This test is free of spoilers from the sleeve).

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. Choose a sport that you would like to practice: Baseball Boxing Martial Arts Swimming Whatever involves resistance 2. Do you think the end justifies the means? No, sometimes terrible acts are committed because of it. I think it depends on the situation, you can’t be that extreme. I don’t care as long as I’m safe. Yes, but protecting mine. Yes, I wouldn’t mind sacrificing my family. 3. Are you sure who you are? It took me a while to figure it out, but yeah. I’ve changed a lot … Yes. I do not know anymore… Sometimes I feel like I am two different people. 4. Who is the most important person to you? My father. My life mentor. My mother. My friends. 5. What Titan ability do you like the most? Massive destruction. Create unbreakable crystals. Impenetrable armor and great strength. Turn humans into titans. To be able to see the future. 6. Do you think Eren did the right thing by attacking Marley? Yes, it was a great plan. Yes, although it hurt many in the process. I don’t know, but I don’t blame him. There were less extreme solutions. I would have done the same. 7. Who do you think you would get along better with? Eren jaeger. Annie Leonhart. Armin Arlet. Reiner Braun. Zeke Jaeger. 8. Which Legion soldier do you think could kill you still in your Titan form? Levi Ackerman. Mikasa Ackerman Eren jaeger. Armin Arlet. 9. If you lived in that world, would you live in Paradis surrounded by titans or in Marley under mistreatment but safe? Marley. In both he would have suffered the same, probably. Island of Paradis. I would like to be born in one and then live in the other. 10. Finally, how would you describe yourself? Temperamental and impulsive. Calm with most, very affectionate with my friends. Bad humor and not very expressive. I think I have more than one personality … Calculating and strategic. What titan would you be in Shingeki no Kyojin? Titan Beast / Zeke Jaeger Your abilities are unique, and sometimes they can make you lose the floor. Are you a baseball fan? It’s just a casual question. Are your parents related to royalty somewhere? Now, seriously, you have a personality with clear goals and you don’t mind going over others to achieve it. Attack Titan / Eren Jaeger At first you denied your nature, but little by little you accepted the strength it gave you, and in reality it turned out that you were much stronger than you thought, at all levels of your life. Your biggest dream is to be really free. Female Titan / Annie Leonhart First let us tell you that even in your titan form you have a lousy mood, your skills are based on being the best in combat and a will to never give up. Just be careful not to teach your moves to the enemy … they could use them against you. Colossal Titan / Bertholdt Hoover – Armin Arlet Quiet, taciturn, the quiet of the group, though probably with the best ideas of all. Unfortunately you only dare to act when the pressure is already too much for the rest. Maybe you should trust your abilities a little more, not for nothing would you be the ‘god of destruction’. Armored Titan / Reiner Braun Do you sometimes feel like you have a split personality? We don’t want to blame your past trauma, but … Well, you understand. You are perhaps the most disciplined of all the titans, although that is why you end up suppressing everything that hurts and bothers you.

And good? Did this test reveal what titan you are in the world of Shingeki no Kyojin according to your personality? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out more content about Shingeki no Kyojin:

You can also stop by our Youtube To see more anime content:

Remember that you can watch a new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



