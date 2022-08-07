Lips, trees or roots: what do you see first in the image? The answer will be very revealing

When we dedicate ourselves to self-reflection, we increase our knowledge of ourselves and begin to make choices that lead us to more prosperous lives, in line with our purposes. The test today, despite being entertainment oriented and not scientifically proven, it can be an excellent tool for reflection and inner wisdom.

Take your time and read the test carefully. What do you see in the image in question? Lips, trees or roots? The one you choose will reveal a lot about your personality. You are ready? Take some time for yourself and try your hand at this visual test that’s making the rounds of the web.

If the first thing you saw was the lip, understand that life is fickle and that the only way to move forward with confidence is to allow yourself to be patient and flexible, acting wisely in every situation that life presents to you. You are very dedicated to your relationships, but you need to be careful not to do too much with those who don’t care enough about you. Always be dedicated and loving towards people, but know who is really on your side.

If you’ve seen the trees, you are an outgoing and sociable person who loves to be in touch with those around you. However, you are also very sensitive, you know her worth very well and you don’t change who she is just to be accepted or to gain the trust of the people around her. Highly appreciate yourself and hers happiness, so don’t let anyone into his life. To earn their trust, you need to prove that you are trustworthy.

You first saw the roots? You have learned to know yourself better and to cultivate your happiness from within. You are very confident most of the time, but you are still humble enough to accept advice from those who love you.

However, you can demand a lot of yourself in all areas of life, which can do you suffer. Learn to slow down and give yourself room to fail. Mistakes are part of who we are.