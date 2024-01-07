Sören Zieher from Upper Swabia builds bicycles for children. We took a close look at his bestseller, the mountain bike Max, which can be ridden from 1.05 meters tall. Six different hardtail frames are available, which are offered with six different wheel and tire sizes: from 20 to 29 inches. “Our bikes are always designed around the wheels,” says Zieher, who says that large wheels significantly improve handling. We are testing a VPace Max 275, one with 27.5-inch tires. It is aimed at primary school students, the price is up: the basic version costs around 1,600 euros.

A few extras drive the total price to 2200 euros. Instead of the standard carbon fork, a high-quality Fox suspension fork is installed, the standard seat post has been replaced by a Vario seat post, and finally the drive has been upgraded with an Ethirteen cassette with nine to 46 teeth, which enable eleven gear ratios and a range of 511 percent. A Sram GX1 rear derailleur is installed at the rear and a simple 30 chainring at the front. This is pragmatic and child-friendly.