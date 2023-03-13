Ups and downs for Aprilia

The first pre-season test session in Portimao ended with encouraging results for Aprilia, especially with Maverick Vinales. While the other rider from the Venetian manufacturer, Aleix Espargarò, had to deal with a problem in his right arm (with the not remote hypothesis of surgery), the Spaniard finished Saturday’s practice session in third position, two tenths and a half from Francesco Bagnaia’s best time. More disappointing, at least apparently, was the 12th time on Sunday, even if Vinales himself wanted to give an explanation behind this result.

Problem simulation

Indeed, at the end of the tests, the Spanish rider admitted that he had wanted to recreate situations that would have put him in difficulty on the track, in order to see how the bike reacted and if he had managed to solve the problems with the support of the team: “It went well – has explained – we worked hard for the race and tried to put myself in all the conditions that I don’t like. It was good to understand and work with the guys to try and understand the brakes and work on the bike. For me it was a very positive day. We continue to work hard and a lot of this work will pay off over the race weekend. The final position wasn’t the desired one, but it wasn’t the most important aspect”.

‘positive’ fuel

In addition, Vinales also commented on fuel management, denying any kind of complexity in this aspect: “With the Aprilia I have no fuel issues – he added – theA motorbike always behaves in a very similar way, and in some races it is better to ride with a full tank. We essentially worked on situations where there’s no grip, where it’s hard to stop the bike. The important thing is to be ahead on Saturday and next Sunday”.

We still look at Portugal

For the Spaniard, like all his other opponents, it’s now time to look at the first round of the world championship, also scheduled on the Portuguese track which is already the site of the tests. The inaugural event of the season is scheduled for the weekend from 24 to 26 Marcha test in which the new format will make its debut which includes the addition of the Sprint race.