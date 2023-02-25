The three days of testing in Bahrain were all for single-seaters, but inevitably at home Ferrari – in addition to the performance of the SF-23 – much of the attention was directed to the new team principal. Frederic Vasseurwho took over from Mattia Binotto in the long off-season that preceded these intense days spent in Sakhir, was in fact at his public debut on the wall of the red, after having directed the men of Renault and Sauber for years. Ferrari however, as we know, has a different charm and media attention. The French manager must have noticed it immediately, noting the great concern shown by the Italian media and by many fans for the apparently fluctuating performances recorded on the track by Leclerc and Sainz during the tests.

The new Cavallino single-seater showed itself brilliant on the dry lapbut still not perfect on race pace simulated in long runs, especially when compared to that of Red Bull. But the comparison with its direct rivals – above all Mercedes and Red Bull – is precisely what the Maranello team seems not to have sought in any way during these tests. Vasseur, in this sense, was particularly clear when analyzing the three days of activity on the track which ended this evening: “It’s been three intense days of work for the whole team. We analyzed the behavior of various elements on the car and ticked most of the items in our program regardless of lap times or others around usbut focusing on ourselves“said the French manager.

“The main goal was to accumulate as many kilometers as possible and we achieved that – continued Vasseur, who is now expected to make his debut as Ferrari team principal in a Grand Prix – but it is also true that one always wants to do more and have more time. But that’s how it is for everyone. When we got everything working right the performance seemed to be there, but clearly we’re still getting to know the car so it’s too early to make any judgements. The morale in the team is perfect and we are in excellent shape to start this long season“. The first real test bench for the SF-23 will be next Sunday again on the Sakhir track, where the first race of 2023 will take place.